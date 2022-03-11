New poll: Possible kingmaker Rawiri Waititi says 'jury is still out' on National Party leader Christopher Luxon

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi says National Party leader Christopher Luxon has serious work to do if he wants the Māori Party to make him prime minister.

On the numbers released last night in the 1 News/Kantar Public poll the Māori Party would decide if the left or right bloc got to govern.

With its three projected seats the party could align with Labour and the Green Party to keep Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in power, or with National and ACT to install Luxon as prime minister.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the jury was still out on National under Luxon.

Waititi told Stuff that his party was clear that it would only align with parties focused on the Treaty of Waitangi – and that it was “not right or left, but Māori”.

The Māori Party supported the last National-led Government for several terms but faced some backlash for doing this, and lost all of its seats in the 2017 election. During 2020 it made clear that it would not support National in that election.

Waititi was less keen to rule anyone in or out when speaking to Stuff on Friday, but he said the jury was “still out” on Luxon.

He lashed the National Party for its behaviour under former leader Judith Collins, who raised money through former-leader Don Brash for the “Demand the Debate” billboard campaign, which largely focused on race issues.

“There has been racist rhetoric coming out of the National Party under the last leader Judith Collins,” Waititi said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the National Party under Judith Collins had exhibited racist rhetoric.

Collins has rejected any allegations of racism, saying that label is used to “shut down” debate.

“The jury is still out on the new leader Christopher Luxon – who is a nice guy – but he says things like ‘we’ve got high calibre Māori’. What does high calibre mean?” Waititi asked.

“He gave speeches in the House actively campaigning against Māori wards, the right of Māori to have representation around councils, against co-governance around Three Waters.”

“First of all it's culture-cancelling. What it says is that they would rather just assimilate us and pretend we don’t exist. That’s what’s been happening over the last 182 years and look where we are, we are at the top of just about every bad statistic you can find.”

He also pushed back against the National Party’s proposed tax cuts, saying they gave too much money to the top end of town. Higher earners would see far more money from National's proposed tax cuts than lower earners.

“This is typical National - pandering to big business owners and the rich. This will only benefit the top end of town.”

Waititi said he wasn't happy with the Government either, arguing that Three Waters didn't go far enough to recognise customary rights to Māori over freshwater.

He said people had to understand that the Māori Party was not left or right, likening the party to the Koruru on a wharenui – the carving at the apex and centre of a meeting house.

Waititi said the party needed to discuss with its members whether it would prefer to be part of a formal coalition or sit on the crossbenches.