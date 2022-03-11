Inflation: What two economists think the Government should do to tackle the high cost of living

Auckland woman struggling with high fuel prices is considering changing her daughter's school as a result.

ANALYSIS: Soaring prices for food, fuel, and housing are dominating headlines and causing serious trouble for the Government.

Over half of the country have a pessimistic view on the economy according to Thursday’s 1 News/Kantar Public poll.

It seems Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s refusal to call soaring costs a “crisis” has also hurt her, with National outpolling Labour for the first time since early 2020.

National have pushed the Government to cut income taxes and the Auckland fuel tax to lower costs for people.

READ MORE:

* Government announces new boosts for family tax credit and newborn payments

* Budget 2021: The Oliver Twist Cartoon – how Jacinda Ardern remembers 'the Mother of all Budgets'

* Government should use printed money to increase benefits, which will be spent in the economy

* Why it's so expensive to be poor



Labour pointed out that National’s income tax cut plan would see the rich get far more than the poor, instead pointing to targeted measures like the Family Tax Credit, which is set to receive a big boost on April 1.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff High prices are hitting the Government.

Stuff talked to two economists from the left and right to see what they thought the Government could do to ameliorate costs: Craig Renney, economist for the Council of Trade Unions, who used to work for Finance Minister Grant Robertson, and Dr Eric Crampton, economist for right-wing think tank the New Zealand Initiative.

From the left: Target support at lower-income families

Renney said those at the bottom of the pile were facing the largest cost increases from inflation, so needed the most support.

That meant blunt tax cuts like those proposed by National would not help much.

“A tax cut that gave the Leader of the Opposition an $8000 pay increase would not be the sort of targeted cost of living adjustment that we would want to see. The benefits of those tax changes are very regressive – everyone gets a little bit of something, but a minimum wage worker only gets $2 a week.”

Renney favoured using the benefit system to quickly help those on lower incomes, probably through Working For Families or something like the Winter Energy Payment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has talked up upcoming changes to the Family Tax Credit.

The “in-work tax credit”, part of the Working For Families scheme, currently tops up income for families who have a parent in work but are still struggling to get by – up to $60 for a family with three children. It’s aimed at making sure that work is more valuable than staying on a benefit, even for a job with low pay.

Renney says he would reduce the amount that someone needs to work for this credit from 20 hours a week to 1 hour.

“That would help lots of low-income households, particularly single parents who can’t get enough childcare to work enough hours to receive the in-work tax credit.”

He could also see a case for providing more help to families without children who are struggling – perhaps through a change to the Independent earner tax credit, which currently gives people earning up to $48,000 up to $520 a year.

The CTU also favours raising the minimum wage to the living wage of $22.75 – well above the $21.20 it is set to lift to on April 1.

Renney says these changes are unlikely to drive inflation up further, particularly for things like fuel that are effected by the global situation in Europe.

“The challenge that we have right now is that inflation is not being driven by people on lower incomes spending what little they have. Providing a little bit more money to help lower-income families get through is not going to drive the oil price up.”

Other fixes to things like the monopoly power of supermarkets and the high price of imported building materials were needed but would not happen overnight.

From the right: Time for a carbon dividend, and for the Reserve Bank to focus

Crampton said the most important factor in inflation was the Reserve Bank, who had pumped too much cheap money into the economy.

“We’re seeing inflation everywhere because the Reserve Bank has been printing money, along with every other central bank around the world.”

cameron burnell/Stuff Dr Eric Crampton has pushed for a “carbon dividend”.

The Bank is independent of the Government, but Crampton said its new employment mandate – which was introduced by the Labour-led Government – had clouded accountability enough that the Bank had got away with letting inflation get out of control.

A clear message from the Bank that it would be doing what it could to rein in inflation could change a lot, Crampton said.

Outside of monetary policy Crampton said some drivers of higher costs predated the pandemic, and would likely last for a while: Energy prices were likely to keep rising as the world looked to get away from fossil fuels.

To combat this Crampton wants the Government to take the billions of dollars it is expecting to earn from Emissions Trading Scheme auctions and pay it out to families as a kind of “carbon dividend”.

“It’d be about $1200 a year for a family of four. They could use that towards adjusting to those price changes however they saw fit – perhaps buying an E-Bike or saving for an electric car...or putting it towards a heat pump or more insulation.”

This could be designed to be quite progressive, with more money going to poorer families likely to be hit the worst by rising energy costs. It would also lock in political buy-in for the Emissions Trading Scheme itself, even when it forced fuel and energy prices to rise significantly.

Crampton also supported moves to make building rentals more attractive and National’s plan to index tax changes to inflation.

He said governments had allowed inflation to mean it got more and more tax revenue for too long – meaning Labour governments could increase taxes without quite saying they were, and National governments could provide tax “cuts” that were really just bringing the tax burden back to where it was earlier.

From both: Don’t meddle with GST or fuel taxes

Both Renney and Crampton pushed back at any plan to reduce the GST off certain goods like food or fuel, an idea that has been thrown around for years.

They said once GST exemptions like this started there would be huge problems over exactly what to include.

Both also were wary of cutting fuel excise taxes which are used to pay for transport infrastructure, and were worried such a cut might not even result in lower prices for consumers.