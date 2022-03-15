Jacinda Ardern says NZ has unfulfilled 'obligations' to victims of March 15

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the country has unfulfilled 'obligations' to victims of March 15 and the Muslim community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has more work to do in fulfilling commitments to the survivors of the March 15 terror attack, three years on.

As the country marks three years since the attack, Ardern urged people to take everyday action towards stopping Islamophobia and supporting Muslim communities.

She also acknowledged the Government had a lot of work to do in fulfilling the recommendations of a royal commission into the March 15 terror attack, and meeting the promises made to survivors.

“Three years on it still feels very raw for many, and I have no doubt that will only be greater for the community,” she said.

“It’s not just for us to remember. We have obligations as ministers, as Government, to keep fulfilling all the commitments we made to this community on that day and the days thereafter. The royal commission has given us our blueprint.”

The royal commission made 44 recommendations, ranging form creating a new security agency to holding an annual hui focused on countering extremist and terrorism.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern and Andrew Little lead the security agencies, and changes in response to the March 15 terror attack.

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC reported that work had started to complete almost all the recommendations.

The Government also established a Ministry for Ethnic Communities in response to the attack, and appointed Andrew Little as lead minister for the response to the terror attack.

The royal commission said the entire public service needed to step up to improve social cohesion and safety. It recommended changes to the education system, to normalise diversity, as well as a focus on diversity in the public sector workforce – especially in the security agencies. DPMC said work to achieve this was “underway”.

Ardern said the Government remained focused on how to build a more inclusive, diverse and safe country.

She acknowledged that the recent assault of a Dunedin high school student, who was verbally abused and had her hijab pulled from her, showed “everyone” had more work to do in combatting racism.

From the Government’s perspective, Ardern said it remained committed to tightening the availability of firearms and providing greater transparency of the security services.

She said the Government was also working to combat hate crime, starting with the police being instructed and resourced to properly record and identify hate crimes.

“Some actions, such as the establishment of a Ministry for Ethnic Communities and an annual hui on countering violent extremism and counter-terrorism, are up and running. And work continues on many others, including the reform of gun licensing,” she said.

The Government was not holding a public event this year to mark the anniversary of the March 15 terror attack, which killed 51 people.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage said, following engagement with the Muslim community, it had been decided it was more appropriate not to hold an official public event.