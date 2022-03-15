Simon Bridges, the once 'fresh-faced' and ambitious young National MP, bows out

Simon Bridges started in politics as a young man with wrinkle-free skin. He leaves in “weeks”, as a former Opposition leader who has finally decided he’s done with the fight.

It’s been a varied 14 years in Parliament. Reflecting on his career in politics, Bridges highlighted some quirkier successes. He was New Zealand's first space minister. He released a book on life and values. He keeps getting asked about yaks.

Bridges had just turned 32 when he arrived in Parliament, having won Tauranga for the National Party at the 2008 election.

From 2008 to today: Simon Bridges has worked as the Tauranga MP for the National Party, at times serving as a minister and also as the leader of the Opposition.

Before politics, he had been a Crown prosecutor, first working in Auckland, where he’d grown up. For years, he faced criminals and convinced juries of their guilt. The defendants were alleged kidnappers and murderers. It was heavy work.

The Sunday Star-Times introduced Bridges as “a young, good-looking, well-dressed, part-Māori, church-going lawyer.” (He became the first Māori leader of the National Party – “a legacy”, which he said no one could downplay.)

Bridges may have been a "a fresh face with a fresh vision", as he was self-described, but he was no stranger to politics.

He joined the National Party before he could even vote.

Ross Brown/Stuff A fresh-faced Simon Bridges gets lunch at the Tauranga Fish Market in 2008.

When he announced his resignation on Tuesday, Bridges noted he’d been a member of the party for 30 years – having joined at age 16, in 1992.

By 2008, he was the head of National’s Tauranga branch and the party happened to need a new candidate.

It led to him becoming transport minister, as well as holding the energy, communications and economic development portfolios. He was in Cabinet with John Key and Bill English.

During a press conference after he announced his resignation, Bridges joked with reporters – and he kept the laughs coming throughout the day. Granted an extra question by Speaker Trevor Mallard, Bridges used it to ask Finance Minister Grant Robertson, “Will I always be his favourite National finance spokesperson?”

Later, Robertson said his favourite thing about Bridges was “his ability, found latterly in his political career, to not take himself too seriously”.

Of course, the job of a minister and leader of the Opposition is often not a barrel of laughs.

Bridges became National leader at the end of February 2018, following the resignation of former prime minister Bill English.

Beside him was Paula Bennett, one of the biggest personalities in politics; someone who’s gone on to star on game shows and host radio shows, all while working in real estate.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National finance spokesperson Simon Bridges has announced his retirement from politics, effective within weeks.

Turn to 2022, and Bridges may be following her lead. He says he’s looking for “commercial opportunities, possibly a media project or two”.

But back then, Bridges and Bennett looked to stabilise the party during the pre-pandemic years of the Jacinda Ardern Government.

It wasn’t a roaring success, but the Opposition landed blows on questions of credibility and the Government’s ability to deliver election promises. National ensured Phil Twyford’s promise of 100,000 KiwiBuild homes continued to haunt the Government.

As leader, Bridges kept National polling in the mid-40s for the first half of 2018. He sat well below Ardern in the preferred prime minister polls, but not catastrophically low.

But in August 2018, cracks appeared in the National Party.

National’s own Jami-Lee Ross started an all-out war on Bridges’ leadership. In dramatic scenes on radio, social media, and during a hastily arranged press conference in Parliament, Ross attempted to discredit Bridges. He accused him of trying to hide donations from rich Chinese supporters, and released tapes of their phone conversations.

The tapes showed how close Ross and Bridges once were, and revealed how frank their behind-closed-doors discussions once were. The most memorable recording had Bridges described one of his own MPs, Maureen Pugh, as “f.... useless”.

Bridges survived the political firestorm of Jami-Lee Ross, but did not make it to the 2020 election as National’s leader.

He was leader of the Opposition through crises, including the Christchurch terror attack and Whakaari / White Island eruption.

Politically, Ardern was front of mind as the country responded to two horrific events.

National did support the gun changes which passed quickly after the attack, but the Opposition did falter. National faced criticism for rallying against the UN migration compact before the attack, which had been the subject of alt-right conspiracies – including from the terrorist.

The following crisis, Covid-19, was the start of the end for Bridges’ leadership.

David White/Stuff Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett, pictured during the Jami-Lee Ross crisis.

In his memoir National Identity, Bridges recalled riding a social media high. He’d gained meme-cut through on issues such as the Government’s cars feebate, which he was calling the Ute Tax.

With thousands of followers and huge engagement, he said he was feeling comfortable with his new-found social media influence.

Then he wrote a long post, calling for the Government to end its level four lockdown early. His followers disagreed, strongly. Some became abusive, he recalled – and the police became involved.

In his book, he said that post may have been “the beginning of the end for me as boss of National”.

“The circling wolves got the chance they’d long been waiting for and a spill was on,” he said.

“As quick as that, I was no longer leader. The bedwetters won.”

Todd Muller toppled him in as leader. Then Judith Collins arrived. After the election, Christopher Luxon.

The public started to see a new side of Bridges.

He started posting about yaks and having a laugh. For a moment, it seemed he might come back as National’s leader.

“Social media has destroyed me and then built me up again,” he wrote.

But instead of having another go leading National, Bridges served as Luxon’s finance spokesperson. It’s a pivotal role which saw him spar day-in day-out with Robertson and Ardern.

On Tuesday, he said he still loved politics.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Simon Bridges says he will leave Parliament in a matter of weeks.

He insisted his decision to leave politics was personal. It wasn’t in response to a scandal, he said, or a display of little faith that the National Party can win next year’s election.

“Three kids, under 10, one turning 10 this week,” he explained.

For his children’s entire lives, he said they’d got used to having their Dad leave on Monday for work in Wellington. He said he wanted to leave, now, to spend time with them.

His resignation would cause a by-election for Tauranga, but he said had not taken his decision lightly.

“There are things about this place I will miss. I have fire in my engine. But what’s also true is for me, 45, after 14 years in Parliament, it’s a good time for me, it’s a good time for National, it’s a good time for my family,” he said.

“Even the bad times have been good. You can read about those, maybe, in my next book.”