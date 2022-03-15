Covid-19 NZ: Government to move tourism opening date forwards to April

Tourism town Hanmer Springs is suffering the economic effects of the Covid-19 lockdown. (Video first published May 10, 2020)

The Government will bring its opening date for tourists forward to April, Stuff understands.

This will see tourists from Australia and visa-waiver countries like the US and UK able to enter New Zealand without going through managed isolation or self-isolation.

Stuff understands the date will likely be in early-April.

The wider opening to the rest of the world is also likely to be brought forwards from October.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Plans to reopen the border to all have been repeatedly changed in the last year, thanks to Delta and then Omicron outbreaks.

READ MORE:

* Tourism businesses 'thrilled' at end of isolation but want borders open to visitors sooner

* Covid-19: Kiwis can come home, self-isolation requirements removed

* Tourism sector welcomes isolation move, calls for news on international arrivals



Tourists have been essentially barred from entering New Zealand since the borders shut in March 2020, other than a brief period in 2021 when Australians could enter via the trans-Tasman Bubble.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash are set to make an announcement on the matter on Wednesday morning.

New Zealand has had several plans for opening its border delayed or changed in the last year, as first Delta and then Omicron shifted the Government’s thinking.

Earlier this year it got rid of isolation requirements for returning Kiwis and existing visa holders, first shifting to self-isolation and then lifting that requirement as Omicron cases shot up.

In February, the Government said tourists would be able to return from July at the latest, but cautioned that this date would likely be moved forwards.

Returning Kiwis looking to skip managed isolation currently have to be vaccinated and provide a negative pre-departure test. Arrivals also have to complete rapid antigen tests soon after arrival and if positive get a lab-based PCR test, so the virus they are bringing in can be sequenced.

The Government has been under relentless pressure to open the border more fully in recent months.

National and ACT have both pushed for the border to open faster, as have many tourism operators.

Prior to the pandemic, New Zealand welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors a month, with 326,000 people crossing the border in January 2020. That number has sunk to the low thousands for much of the pandemic.

Earlier this week Tourism NZ uploaded an unlisted ad to its YouTube channel aimed at enticing Australian tourists to New Zealand.