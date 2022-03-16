Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins infected with the virus

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has been infected with the virus.

Hipkins has been self-isolating after his child became infected with Covid-19 last week.

He posted a photo online early Wednesday of a positive rapid antigen test, saying the faint line was “out of keeping” with how he currently felt.

Hipkins has been working from home throughout his isolation.

Covid-19 has sent many MPs into isolation in recent weeks – notably National leader Christopher Luxon and Environment Minister David Parker.

Both continued to participate in Parliament via a videocall.