Covid-19 NZ: PM Jacinda Ardern says traffic light settings and vaccine passes to be reviewed next week

All of the country’s Covid-19 settings will be reviewed next week as Auckland appears to be moving past its Omicron peak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Speaking to media in Auckland, Ardern said as the country “came down” from its first peak there would be less of a case for widespread use of vaccine passes.

“Over the coming week we’ll be looking at all of our settings,” Ardern said.

“As we come down off our peak of Omicron ... we will be re-looking at everything from mandates to vaccine passes, which we don't believe will need to be used as widely any more.”

“And we'll also be looking at all of the settings within the traffic light [system] – so we'll be making those decisions in the coming week.”

New Zealand is currently in the “red” setting across the entire country, which limits the number of people at venues and events, and compels many venues to use vaccine passes if they wish to operate properly.

Ardern cautioned that it was not yet clear that Auckland was definitely leaving its peak, and that the rest of the country certainly was not.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced earlier in the week that NZ’s border would reopen faster. Ardern has also signalled other restrictions could be eased next week.

The Government would look at hospitalisations to judge various peaks – which lag new case numbers, she said.

“We’re using hospitalisations as a guide to know whether we’ve really hit our peak. A few more days will give us the confidence to know whether we have in Auckland, but certainly, there is still a bit more to run for the rest of the country,” Ardern said.

There is nothing to stop Auckland entering a new traffic light setting ahead of the rest of the country. The system has seen different regions at different settings before.

ACT has been calling for an immediate stop to vaccine passes, with leader David Seymour saying that with so much of the country is vaccinated that they don’t make much sense.

Earlier this week, Ardern announced a faster opening of New Zealand’s border, with tourists from many countries able to enter from the start of May.

New Zealand recorded 19452 new community cases on Wednesday, with the rolling 7-day average sitting at 18791.

There are 971 total cases in hospital and 21 in intensive care.

New Zealand has seen far fewer Covid-19 deaths thus far in this Omicron wave than jurisdictions with lower vaccination coverage.