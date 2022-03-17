Most parties celebrate the new history curriculum, but ACT criticises it as divisive

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has unveiled New Zealand’s new history curriculum, which is set to be rolled out in all schools next year.

After years of discussion, the new Aotearoa New Zealand’s history curriculum has hit the printers and is being sent to schools nationwide. But that hasn’t stopped politicians from continue to argue about exactly “New Zealand’s true history” is.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the new history curriculum on Thursday, after first promising to introduce a New Zealand history programme in schools back in 2019. From next year, every student in years one to 10 was expected to learn about New Zealand’s history and history relevant to their local community and culture.

The curriculum’s launch caused huge excitement among the Auckland primary schoolers Ardern visited to announce it, but it attracted a mixed reaction back at Parliament.

ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden​ said the curriculum painted New Zealanders as “villains and victims”.

READ MORE:

* New Aotearoa history curriculum 'great' even if it has taken a 'wee while'

* Launching new history curriculum one of PM Jacinda Ardern's 'proudest' moments

* Fear of New Zealand's history shows how important it is we teach it



RICKY WILSON/Stuff Māori Education Minister Kelvin Davis, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti unveil the new history curriculum at Sylvia Park School.

But Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer​ said the change was well overdue. She said people complaining about teaching of New Zealand’s colonial and pre-European history were denying the existence of tangata whenua.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw also supported the curriculum, calling it was empowering.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said the curriculum opened opportunities for children to learn about their own backyard, which many generations of Kiwis had been denied.

Van Velden​’s comments drew criticism from the Te Pāti Māori and the Green Party, which both supported the development.

She ​ suggested the new curriculum would “create a society where people feel like they have differences based on race”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden says the new history curriculum does not paint a “true” picture of New Zealand.

“It doesn't actually truly reflect New Zealand's true history. There have been aspects that have been glanced over, things like women's rights movements, things like scientific progress, technological innovations, things that New Zealand can be proud of in our history. Instead, this history collection search is all about colonisation,” she said.

She also accused the new curriculum of ignoring New Zealand’s multiculturalism.

“This particular history curriculum is all about colonisation and two sets of people, Māori and Pākehā. It doesn't actually talk about the beauty of New Zealand's history, and the fact that we are a multi-ethnic society.”

Ngarewa-Packer said it appeared the ACT Party had an issue, specifically, with the history of tangata whenua being taught in New Zealand.

”It is such a shame they want to whitewash history and deny the impact of colonisation,” she said.

The final copy of the new history curriculum, which was released on Thursday, has multiple focuses. One of its central themes, running through years one to 10, is an understanding about New Zealand’s immigration.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils the new New Zealand history curriculum at Sylvia Park School.

It suggested students learn about topics such as New Zealand’s role in the Pacific and how immigration has shaped New Zealand’s cultural identity.

By the time a student leaves intermediate, it was expected the understood “the histories of Chinese, Indian and other Asian communities, Pacific communities, refugee and faith-based communities”. There should also be teaching about how disability communities have experienced life in New Zealand over time, and what barriers different communities faced.

The experiences of different communities would be taught alongside topics such as colonisation, but also civics education. Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga (Declaration of Independence) featured in the curriculum. So, too, did discussion about technology and kaitikaitanga (guardianship) – with questions around how humans and tools have changed life and environments in Aotearoa.

Shaw said it was important to look at all cultures in Aotearoa.

“If Brooke wants to talk about other ethnicities, you know, let's talk about the first waves of Chinese settlers who weren't absolutely the targets of xenophobia were treated appallingly by Pākehā settlers,” he said.

Davis said the focus on local history in the curriculum was important.

“It is the right of every child to know this history,” he said.

“There are plenty of local stories that I think will capture the attention and imagination of children and just gives them a sense of identity of who they are in their place in Aotearoa.”

The curriculum encouraged students to learn about their own cultures, homes, and the land they live on. It required that schools teach history from hapū and iwi in their regions, as well as investigating the stories of other cultures which have shaped local communities.