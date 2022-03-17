New poll has Labour ahead of National, but it's a tight race

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the border will fully reopen for Australian tourists in April, and then visa-waiver countries a month later.

A new poll shows Labour ahead of National, but it's a very tight race.

The monthly tracking poll from Curia, commissioned by the right-wing Taxpayers’ Union and carried out by National’s traditional private pollster, has Labour ahead but shows its support falling.

Labour had 36.2 per cent party vote support, down 6.1 percentage points on its result in February.

National was also down 3.1 percentage points to 35.3 per cent.

The minor parties seemed to benefit from these drops in both the main parties’ fortunes. The Greens rose by 6.1 points to 12.4 per cent support, while ACT rose 4.6 per cent to 11.2 per cent support.

On these numbers Labour would win 46 seats and the Greens 16, putting the left bloc into Government with 62 seats – just one seat about the 61 seats needed to govern.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern debates Christopher Luxon in Parliament.

National would win 44 seats and ACT 14, still not enough to govern even with the help of the Māori Party, which was down 0.8 points to 0.2 per cent, suggesting they would not win any extra seats aside from Rawiri Waititi’s.

While this would lead to Labour-Green government, the gap between the two blocs is just four seats – far narrower than the 16-seat gap the same poll found in September.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remained well ahead in the preferred prime minister stakes, dropping just 0.2 points to 38.7 per cent support. National’s leader Christopher Luxon dropped 1.9 points to 26.6 per cent – while NZ First leader Winston Peters surged up 3.7 points to 5.5 per cent support.

This suggests Peters’ appearance at the Parliament occupation and its subsequent media attention gave him something of a boost.

The poll also found a majority of voters now thought the country was on the “wrong track” – often a leading indicator of a change in Government.

The poll was largely conducted between March 2 and March 7, with another two days of polling on March 14 and 15 due to Covid-19 closing the call centre. It sampled 1000 eligible New Zealand voters who were contacted by landline or mobile phone, and has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

This poll painted a slightly better picture for the Government than the recent 1 News/Kantar Public poll, which had Labour behind National and the Māori Party deciding who would be in Government.