Covid-19 NZ: Jacinda Ardern rejects call to scrap traffic light system

Dr Anthony Jordan gives an update on the Covid-19 outbreak on March 18.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected calls to get rid of the entire traffic light system.

The Government is reviewing all Covid-19 settings next week as Auckland looks to be over its Omicron-peak.

That includes vaccine passes and mandates and the red traffic light setting – but seemingly not the traffic light system itself.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minsiter Jacinda Ardern said the traffic-light system should not be thrown away yet.

The country is currently in “red” which limits the number of people at venues to 100 and requires some vaccine pass use to operate.

National leader Christopher Luxon called for the entire system to be scrapped from April 13 on Friday morning.

“The Government’s instinct should be to remove restrictions on normal life as soon as they’re no longer justified, not to hang on to them until there is zero risk. Of course, if the risk changes in the future we can always put the Framework back in place,” Luxon said.

Ardern said that risk of future surges was exactly why the system should stay in place.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon has called for the system to be scrapped come April.

“There will be other waves of Omicron, we have to make sure that we have the system in place that allows life to be as normal as possible for business, for tourists, for visitors, for those wanting to enjoy hospitality while still putting in place the protections we need so that our health system isn't overwhelmed."

She said the traffic light system generally allowed normal life, just with some measures to keep people safe.

Ardern said that while cases were dropping there was still a high level of hospitalisation.

"We are still at a place in this outbreak where we do have high hospitalisations, we do have pressure on our health system because we have a health workforce that's also affected by Covid themselves. We do need to make sure that we continue to be cautious, but we're also planning for when we come down the other side, and we can start to ease many of those restrictions,” Ardern said.

"We are preparing for... a new normal. That means just having those tools available for us, [so that] when we come into future peaks, we're able to manage them while still having life as normal as possible.”

She said peaks needed to be managed so the healthcare system could keep up with everything else it had to do.

"The reason we need to continue to manage those peaks is we want to be able to ensure we've got planned care going on in our hospitals, we want to make sure that people are getting the acute care they need.”

“So we have to build in the fact we will keep having those peaks, manage them in our health system, alongside all of the other things that our health system need to be doing day in, day out."

National also called for the end of vaccine passes for all but large indoor events and an end to any vaccine mandates for those under 18.

Ardern said the Government was looking to “narrow” its use of vaccine mandates and possibly remove vaccine passes.

"Vaccine passes don't have the same use, and so we will be looking to remove those. We're making decisions on that over the coming week, and looking to announce next week,” Ardern said.

The Government announced 14,128 new cases on Friday, and five deaths.