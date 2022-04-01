National MP accuses Police Minister Poto Williams of 'political corruption'

Minister of Police Poto Williams and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announce new laws to ban “high risk people" from owning or being near firearms.

National police spokesman Mark Mitchell has doubled down on comments made earlier this week comparing Police Minister Poto Williams to politicians in Somalia.

Now Mitchell says “political corruption” is his issue.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB on Wednesday morning, Mitchell expressed frustration at Williams’ refusal to let him meet the police commissioner or any district commanders.

He said: “I don't think she’s [Williams is] very good at her job and I don’t think she’s across her portfolio, but for her now to use her political power and position in government to start blocking me from meetings – that’s Third World stuff ... she may as well go and join the Cabinet in Somalia.”

After New Zealand’s Somali community labelled his outburst “racist”, Mitchell told Stuff his comments referred to political corruption he witnessed when working in that country.

“I worked in Somalia for a long time and my view of the Somali government is that they exhibited the same type of behaviour, where the Government tries to control Opposition MPs.

“If you look at most global indexes in terms of corruption, unfortunately, Somalia sits at the bottom.”

He added that his comments were “nothing to do with race, it was political corruption”.

“My comments were purely about political corruption.My comments were directed at a Government Minister whose behaviour around stopping a member of the Opposition from being able to do their job related to the sort of behaviour I saw exhibited by the Somali government.“

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National's police spokesman Mark Mitchell said he has worked very closely and supported the Somali people and has very close relationships with Somalia.

Police Minister Poto Williams described Mitchell’s assertions as “disparaging”, but would not comment directly on the more recent accusations of corruption.

“Local MPs are welcome to meet with police if they choose to without the permission of the Police Minister,” she said. “Decisions on giving access to the Police Commissioner are made on a case-by-case basis, but it is not conventional for Opposition spokespersons to have unfettered access to officials.

“Mr Mitchell’s disparaging comment on Newstalk ZB was completely inappropriate, and he owes the Somali community of New Zealand an apology.”

Sahra Ahmed, chair of Canterbury Somali Association, said it is “ridiculous” for someone who is not from the African community to use Somalia as an example to drive their point.

“He could have got his point across without being racist, and it does have everything to do with race. If it wasn’t about race, he wouldn’t have mentioned Third World or Somalia.

“His personal experience with colleagues does not represent the Somali people or the Somali government. He owes us an apology because it is absolutely unacceptable of an elected MP.”

Guled Mire,​ a Fulbright scholar​, community advocate and former Somali refugee, agreed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Somali-born Guled Mire said Mitchell’s comments are hurtful to Somali people who work every day to reduce harmful stereotypes.

“To see someone who is a member of parliament relay these racist and harmful comments is really appalling, and I really do think he needs to apologise.”

Mire said even if Mitchell was referring to political turmoil in Somalia, the statement was far-fetched.

“We know that New Zealand is one of the least corrupt countries in the world, so for an Opposition MP to then make that statement is misleading.

“Mark Mitchell knows that it is a far-fetched statement and this is an excuse to save his racist remarks. He owes the communities that he has caused public harm to a public apology.”