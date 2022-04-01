How co-governance is already working

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services. Video first published on June 30, 2021.

Co-governance is back in the headlines. Glenn McConnell looks at what it means and how it’s already working.

Thursday, May 6, 2010. Speaker Lockwood Smith personally welcomes Kiingi Tūheitia, the Māori King, into Parliament to sit beside him as the House reads the Waikato River Settlement Act.

It’s rare for someone who is not an elected member to be invited to sit in the House of Representatives. But the newspapers note this was a historic day.

Overlooking Tūheitia and the politicians was a packed public gallery, filled with Waikato Māori who had travelled to see this bill become law. The bill had two main focuses. First, it opened the door to government funding focused on cleaning up the Waikato River. Second, it recognised the river’s connection to Waikato iwi and established a co-governance board to manage its restoration.

Phil Reid/Stuff King Tuheitia, Koro Wetere,Tukutoirangi Morgan and Michael Cullen in the debating chamber for the third reading of the Waikato River settlement with Pita Sharples, front.

The Waikato River Authority, which came about thanks to the bill, is governed by 10 board members – five appointed by the Crown, and the other five from Waikato iwi.

This wasn’t the first time co-governance ideas had been put into practice. In 1990, for instance, the Ruapuha Uekaha Hapū Trust started management over part of the Waitomo Caves – working alongside the Department of Conservation.

And since the authority’s creation, similar co-governance or co-management arrangements have started across the country. In Te Wai Pounamu, Ngāi Tahu and Environment Canterbury agreed, in 2012, to a co-governance framework to look after Te Waihora, the largest lake in Canterbury.

Not every co-governance agreement needed new laws; some just came about because organisations and councils were looking for ways to better partner with iwi. But the Waikato River Authority’s creation, with its own act, gave it significant powers and funding.

Bob Penter​, who is Pākehā, was the chief executive of the authority when it was set up, and still is today. He remembers a lot of uncertainty and concern around a co-governance entity being given some actual authority.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Waikato River Authority chief executive Bob Penter says the co-governance model is working.

“What happened after the authority was set up, it demystified co-governance and showed this is a worthwhile form of governance, to bring together different interests and be inclusive of iwi Māori,” he says.

“Iwi Māori can be part of the decision-making process, not just a party to be consulted.”

At the time, critics warned of an end to democracy on Waikato River. A 50-50 Crown to Māori split on the Waikato River Authority effectively gave “veto” powers to Waikato-Tainui, said ACT MP David Garrett, shortly before the bill passed its final reading.

“It represents the abandonment of the cornerstone of democracy: one person, one vote,” he told Parliament, that Thursday.

Former attorney-general and Treaty negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson isn’t surprised to see similar rhetoric emerge 12 years later, as issues around Te Tiriti o Waitangi again surface.

This year, we see a similar issue – that of the management of water.

The Government’s Three Waters policy aims to improve the management of drinking water, storm water, and wastewater. Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has proposed solving the issues, which have become evident with many councils struggling to maintain water quality, by establishing water boards that will be co-governed by the Crown and iwi.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta is leading the Government’s Three Waters project.

Once again, critics say this represents disregard for traditional democracy.

Although the Three Waters boards will be more complicated, in that they’ll cover far larger areas than the Waikato River, the structure is similar to the co-management arrangement seen at the Waikato River Authority.

ACT leader David Seymour took aim at co-governance, in a speech to a Rotary Club which ended with him calling for a referendum on the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

“In a world where democracy is under threat, our country is dismantling democracy,” he said.

Finlayson says these discussions, focused on Māori self-determination and power-sharing, have been well traversed over decades. In terms of co-governance and natural resources, he says deals such as the Waikato River Authority and similar projects in Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay actually came about thanks to help from former ACT leader and local government minister Rodney Hide.

“Iwi colleagues were raising with me particular issues around water bodies,” he says. At the time, ideas around kaitiakitanga were becoming increasingly prominent.

“It was becoming apparent this was not a one off thing. Rodney Hide was the minister for local government, and he said to me, ‘let’s get some structure around this stuff’.”

Through Hide’s feedback, the natural resource guidelines came into effect. It set the standard for co-management, but also addressed concerns at the time that 50-50 Crown and iwi governance would led to stalemates if there were disagreements. In such an event, the concern would be passed to politicians.

“This has been part of the landscape for a long time. Look to the report of the Waitangi Tribunal that was produced in 1996 on Taranaki, you’ll find that the Tribunal refers to the embryonic UN Declaration.”

New Zealand became a signatory to that declaration, on the Rights of Indigenous People, in 2010. It focuses on the governments’ responsibility to ensure indigenous people have a right to self-determination.

Since then, there’s been a lot of debate about what self-determination means for New Zealand.

Waikato District Council Tipa Mahuta is a co-chair of the Waikato River Authority.

Co-governance arrangements are a start, says Tipa Mahuta. She co-chairs the Waikato River Authority authority alongside Paula Southgate, the mayor of Hamilton. (Tipa Mahuta is also Nanaia Mahuta’s sister.)

​”Co-governance is on the way to us being able to do things for ourselves, but that’s not something wider New Zealand is OK with,” Mahuta says.

“Co-governance is something we’ll have right now, until we can have some limited self-governance.”

The second article of Te Tiriti o Waitangi talks about “tino rangatiratanga”, and that being reserved for hapū and iwi – while the Crown works on something called kāwanatanga.

Tino rangatiratanga is often referred to as “self-determination”. Other Treaty scholars say it is ultimate power and authority over your own affairs. Kāwanatanga is seen as state services.

How these two interact is discussed in-depth by Treaty and legal scholars. In Matike Mai Aotearoa, Māori Studies Professor Margaret Mutu and lawyer Moana Jackson separate the two into spheres, one in which iwi and hapū manage their own affairs – and the other, kāwanatanga, is an area of collaboration where a state body is contracted to provide services.

Tipa Mahuta says it’s clear the current Crown-operated systems are not working. Whether it’s water, where she points to examples of rivers being polluted, or health, where Māori life expectancy is shorter, she says the current system is untenable practically and is also not in line with Te Tiriti.

“I don’t think the deprivation of Māori or the inequity we suffer is something New Zealand is proud of. So, if they don’t want co-governance, are they going to give us self-governance? Probably not.

“But across the system now, we see that Māori as a population somehow keep achieving at the bottom end of statistics. This is not an abnormality of the system, it is the system.”

Another Labour policy has been to establish the Māori Health Authority. This will operate as a government department, rather than be iwi-operated, but Mahuta – who is also a chair of the newly established Māori Health Authority board – says operations like that, while not strictly co-governance, ensure accountable Māori voices are heard at the decision-making level.

Twelve years since the establishment of the Waikato River Authority and 12 years since New Zealand signed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. 32 years since the first historical Treaty claim was settled, and 47 years since the Treaty of Waitangi Act was passed.

Donna Walsh/Stuff King Tuheitia and Office of Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson a gift.

Is co-governance the way to recognise tino rangatiratanga?

Mahuta says it’s “the last opportunity for Māori”, in terms of giving Māori the chance to make systems that will make a change.

“I think it's healthy that we talk about what's the appropriate structure and where that sits with the Treaty and Māori aspirations. Is co-governance the ultimate model? I guess that’s up to political and public readiness,” she says.

“If you take the Māori wards example, that was a lot of resistance for maybe two or three people on the council. That's really who we are in New Zealand – we want to be seen as racially equitable, externally, but internally, you know, we still have some doubts.”

On the other side of the co-governance arrangement at the Waikato River is Paula Southgate​, the mayor of Hamilton.

She’s at pains to say she does not necessarily support Three Waters, but she does like the co-governance model.

“I have to say, it works very well. It means we can engage with all hapū, all iwi and everyone else. It doesn’t take anything away from the wider community. It just makes sure we also hear iwi aspirations and mātauranga Māori.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate is a co-chair of the Waikato River Authority.

For the Waikato River, having a board with meaningful iwi input has meant more people now care about what that organisation actually does, she says, which arguably improves democratic accountability.

In practice, she says having appointees from iwi has sometimes changed the mindset of the board. For instance, she says there’s more focus on what the state of the river will be in 100-plus years. Nationally, many iwi have been setting very long-term plans, to report to their members about what their 100 and 200-year goals are.

And on the issue of disagreements? Penter​, the Waikato River Authority chief executive, says that was his biggest concern about the co-governance setup.

In reality, he says all the talk of “veto power” and Crown or council mediation was premature. Having Crown and iwi appoint members has meant long-term continuity, he says, which has created a board with deep understanding of the issues. Those board members are then accountable to either council, and at local elections, or iwi, and iwi elections.

“We thought you’d have a Crown side and an iwi side, but the very clear purpose of what our job is - and what we’re here to do – means they are operating as a single board. That was something that I didn't anticipate would come together so quickly.”