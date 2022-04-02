Police receive complaint about doctored photo of PM used to promote strip club

Christchurch councillor Sara Templeton approaches Netsafe after a fake social media account was used to troll her and other female politicians.

Police are assessing a complaint about a doctored photo posted online by a strip club.

The photo shows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s face edited onto a nearly nude body.

Calendar Girls NZ posted the photo, depicting Ardern’s head on a woman’s body wearing underwear, straps and buckles and holding a whip, to its Facebook page on Friday.

The photo was accompanied by the words: “Special guest today only!!”

The post was deleted on Saturday morning. Stuff has decided not to republish the photo.

The image was criticised in the comments by people who said it was disrespectful to both Ardern and those who work for the strip club.

“I feel sorry for the women who work for you, this shows you have a horrible attitude towards women and consent,” one commenter said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police have received a complaint about an edited image of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted to a strip club's Facebook page. (File photo)

According to Netsafe, sharing nude or nearly nude photos of someone without their consent could be an offence under the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

This included images that have been altered to make it seem like a person features in an intimate photo or video they did not produce themselves.

Police confirmed they had received a complaint about the photo and were assessing it.

Netsafe online safety operations manager Sean Lyons said, generally speaking, a photo of this description sounded like a harmful digital communication “without a shadow of doubt”.

When someone sought to manipulate an image in this way, there was generally some intent to cause harm, he said.

This harm could impact people in multiple ways, including by making them feel “overwhelmingly nervous”, as if they cannot look at the internet or fearful of socialising and going to work.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The photo has since been deleted from the Calendar Girls NZ Facebook page.

The sanctions available depend on whether police decide it falls under the Harmful Digital Communications Act, the Privacy Act or is harassment or defamation.

The maximum penalty under the Harmful Digital Communications Act is two years in prison or a $50,000 fine for an individual, or $200,000 for a company.

Aotearoa New Zealand Sex Workers’ Collective national co-ordinator Dame Catherine Healy said it was disrespectful to put the prime minister in this context.

She didn’t believe it was a “well-intentioned comparison”.

In a statement, James Samson of Calendar Girls NZ said its social media was managed by a marketing company which is entirely run and staffed by women.

Stuff has asked for the name of the marketing company.

Samson said he “can only assume” the image was posted as an April Fool’s joke.

The photo had been viewed on social media more than 150,000 times and reactions included 15 angry and two crying emojis, he said

“I’d think that alone would suggest it is [has been] taken as a joke.”

The Prime Minister’s office declined to comment when approached by Stuff. A spokesman added that it was the perpetrators of misogyny that should be questioned, not the victim.