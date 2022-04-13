Brain drain: Officials estimate 50,000 Kiwis could leave over the next year, but number could surge to 125,000

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that the border will fully reopen for Australian tourists in April, and then visa-waiver countries a month later.

Government officials say up to 125,000 Kiwis could leave the country in the next year as borders reopen and young people flow overseas.

But they say a number closer to 50,000 is more likely – about as high as permanent migration of New Zealand citizens was in the early 2010s as New Zealand recovered from the Great Recession.

Kiwi citizens all but stopped moving overseas during the pandemic, with just 12,000 opting to in 2020, compared to 38,000 in 2019.

The advice on the possible impact of the border changes was prepared by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and estimates around 50,000 Kiwi citizens will opt to permanently move overseas in the next year.

123RF Government officials estimate 50,000 Kiwi citizens could move over the next year.

They cautioned that there was significant uncertainty with the estimate, however. If all of the pent-up demand for Overseas Experiences (OEs) was unleashed in one year up to 125,000 Kiwi citizens would leave, causing significant workforce issues.

MBIE officials also cautioned that periods of high outward migration typically correlated with periods of higher unemployment in New Zealand, which was not the case currently.

ACT leader David Seymour obtained the paper from MBIE and said the solution was tax cuts.

“Rents are up, mortgage rates are on the rise, the cost of food is up, petrol is up, but wages aren’t keeping up. What is Labour doing to make this a more attractive country for young New Zealanders?” Seymour asked.

He suggested ACT’s policy to chop the 30% tax rate to 17.5% would keep more Kiwis at home.

Seymour compared New Zealand to Australia, where the average wage is higher. Australia also has a higher minimum wage than New Zealand and sector-based bargaining awards, similar to the Fair Pay Agreements that the Government is introducing. ACT oppose both hikes to the minimum wage and Fair Pay Agreements.

Asked why New Zealand shouldn’t copy those Australian policies to drive wages up, Seymour said Australia could afford to have “dumb” policies because of the huge amount of minerals it was able to mine and export.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about the estimate by Seymour during Question Time on Tuesday.

She said it was “part of our history as a nation” to have Kiwis regularly go on OEs and come back with new skills.

“It’s been forecast by the Reserve Bank that over the coming years we are likely to have net migration impact, so whilst New Zealanders may come and go, the overall impact is likely to be an increase,” Ardern said.

“We have always had an inflow and outflow of New Zealanders.”

National’s health spokesman Dr. Shane Reti found himself in hot water on Tuesday after talking to Australian media about the Australian Labor Party's policy to hire more nurses, breaking a convention by which Kiwi politicians do not comment on other country’s election policies.