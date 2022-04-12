Attempt to summon Russian ambassador 'not very useful', foreign minister says

Georgii Zuev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to New Zealand, arriving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 23.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says discussions among Parliament’s foreign affairs and defence committee to summon the Russian ambassador will likely be fruitless.

Russian ambassador Georgii Viktorovich Zuev​ has been refusing to appear before the foreign affairs, defence and trade committee, and told the committee it would “futile” for him to answer their questions.

He rejected and then ignored two requests from the committee to meet them.

He said journalists and New Zealand’s Parliament, of which all the MPs and ministers are now on a Russian travel ban list, were undertaking a “blame-the-Russians public campaign”. He issued that written response to the committee, as foreign observers noted Russian soldiers were undertaking executions of civilians during its invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's first round of Russia sanctions includes Vladimir Putin, Russian bank, and tech firm

* Government silent on why KiwiBuild-linked Russian oligarch not on travel ban list

* Ukraine 'grateful' for New Zealand's support, though Government yet to lay sanctions



His refusal to front to the select committee led members to question whether they should take the extraordinary step of summoning him to Parliament.

In living history, Parliament has only attempted to use its power to summon people once. Speaker Trevor Mallard said the only instance he was aware of was when a committee summoned a gang member, but he did not show despite the summons.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says it's "not very useful" to try and summon the Russian ambassador to Parliament. (file photo)

Mahuta said it was unlikely the committee would succeed in summoning Zuev​.

“The Ambassador’s protected by the Vienna Convention and will be very limited in what they can say. I think those protections may well render the whole exercise not very useful,” she said.

The Vienna Convention provides diplomats legal immunity in the countries they serve in.

National’s foreign affairs spokesman, Gerry Brownlee, said it appeared Zuev​ didn’t want to associate with our politicians given they’ve all been put on a Russian “blacklist”.

The tension between Zuev and the committee has bolstered calls within Parliament to expel the ambassador. The Government has been unwilling to do this as it would possibly prompt Moscow to expel the New Zealand ambassador, closing a diplomatic channel with Russia and leaving New Zealanders in the country without consular support.