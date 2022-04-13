National's Christopher Luxon backtracks on public transport subsidy gaffe

Christopher Luxon talks to Stuff about the brain drain, public transport, and big donors

National leader Christopher Luxon says he misspoke when saying public transport should not be subsidised at all.

Luxon was speaking to media on Tuesday and was asked about whether the Government’s half-pricing of public transport should continue.

He said it might make sense at the moment but “ultimately public transport needs to stand on its own feet. It can't be subsidised or underwritten.”

”Fundamentally it’s got to stand on its own merits,” Luxon said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon speaking on Tuesday.

Labour seized on the quote, noting that public transport had been subsidised in some form for decades under both National and Labour governments.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said removing all subsidies would almost treble the cost people paid for buses and trains, with a multi-zone bus far in Auckland hitting $31.50, a train ride in Wellington hitting $47.50, and a Christchurch bus trip hitting $11.75.

“This would increase the cost of living for hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders around the country, from school and university students, workers and all the way through to superannuitants with a Gold Card,” Wood said.

“Across the country people rely on public transport to get to work, school or to see their families. Luxon is proposing to raid their back pocket at a time kiwis are doing it tough.”

Speaking to Stuff on Wednesday morning, Luxon walked back the remark, saying he did not want to remove all public transport subsidies and should have been clearer on Tuesday.

“I probably didn’t express myself as clearly as I could have,” Luxon said.

“We will continue to subsidise public transport operationally and in capital terms, as we have done for over a decade and a half. That’s that part of it.”

Luxon said he was trying to say that he was not keen on subsidising “white elephant” public transport projects like the $100m Te Huia commuter train between Auckland and Hamilton, which is heavily subsidised and had a slow start attracting riders.

“I just think that buys a lot of expressways and a whole bunch of other public transport options.”

National has signed on to the 2050 net-zero emissions pledge which is likely to require a large amount of mode shift from private to public transport.

Luxon said mode shift did need to be encouraged.

The Green Party have been pushing for the three-month halving of public transport fares to be made permanent – and extended so public transport is free.

The Government have not yet committed to any extension of that subsidy.