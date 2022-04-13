Christopher Luxon says rich-lister donations don't buy access to him

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says the rich-listers who donated $1.8 million to the party in recent weeks do not get access to him from their cash.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett revealed the party had pulled in $1.8m in donation, with some wealthy donors shelling out as much as $250,000 each.

Those donations were higher than the $1.5m in declared donations Labour raised throughout all of 2020, and are the first batch of large donations since Luxon became leader.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Luxon said a big donation to National would not mean he would pick up the phone if a donor rang.

It’s also a significant step up on National’s donation performance under Judith Collins – in the entirety of 2021 National received just three donations above $30,000, totalling just $200,000. Luxon’s leadership has seen the party poll far higher than it did under Collins.

National has traditionally enjoyed a fundraising advantage over Labour, although an exact comparison is impossible as parties are not required to declare how much money they raise from smaller donors who contribute less than $1500.

Speaking to Stuff on Tuesday morning, Luxon said the donations would help National “gear up” for the campaign in 2023 and it was a "good turn-around” for the party.

“We have donors who are saying 'I want to have a fair competition, I want to see democracy do well in New Zealand,’” Luxon said.

“The Government has a tremendous amount of incumbency, a lot of resources. And it's important they are fundamentally able to put, you know, that people want to back our ideas.”

Asked if donating a large amount of money meant that Luxon would “pick up the phone” if a donor rang, Luxon said it wouldn’t.

“No no no. And that’s why I don’t talk money and donations with anyone. I know some of those people on that list. Many of them actually I don’t know. But the point is, you know, that’s for Paula [Bennett] to deal with in her fundraising capacity.”

Luxon rejected the idea that the donors would have any influence on National Party policy.

Some degree of access to politicians has often been the result of donations. National ran a “Cabinet Club” while in Government, where donors could enjoy dinners with guest speakers who were often senior ministers.

Prime Minister John Key attended over 50 of these dinners in his time in office.

Labour has run similar fundraising events in Government, including a $600 dinner where Finance Minister Grant Robertson gave a speech, and $25 Zoom call with the prime minister.