Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins' 'mind blank' on mask requirements at orange

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

The minister responsible for the Covid-19 rules, Chris Hipkins admitted to a “mind blank” when asked about what the change to ”orange” meant for mask use.

In a jumbled press conference announcing New Zealand’s move from red to orange on the Covid-19 traffic lights system, Hipkins defended rules which allow unmasked party goers to “pash” on the dance floor, and had to backtrack after giving incorrect information about mask requirements.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins backtracked after giving incorrect information on mask rules, before discussing how the rules impacted dance floor "pashing".

Hipkins confirmed New Zealand would move to orange at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, with the change coming into effect at 11.59pm Wednesday.

While Cabinet had approved a change to the Covid-19 setting, it had not approved any changes to what the rules at red, orange and green were.

READ MORE:

* 'Move on': Opposition parties critical of Government's 'red' Covid-19 traffic light call

* Covid-19: How the updated traffic light system works

* Covid-19: Chris Hipkins talks to media before Cabinet meets on Omicron, MIQ



Hipkins initially said “the rules have changed”, and then incorrectly told reporters airlines and bus operators could set their own rules on face masks.

He said mask use rules at orange were “not as widespread”. But the change from red to orange does not involve changes to mask requirements, apart from in schools and indoor events.

Passengers on public transport are still required to wear a mask, and the Covid-19 response minister had to correct himself mid-announcement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins insisted the mask requirements were clear.

The requirement to wear a face mask at stores, including supermarkets, also remained.

Hipkins finished the press conference with a mea culpa and apology: “I did not refresh my memory sufficiently about mask requirements at orange, I apologise for that. That was my mistake.”

He insisted the mask rules would be clear for the public, despite initially being confused about the rules.

“The guidance is very clear,” he said.

Hipkins also defended the logic of the mask rules, which would see requirements be lifted for schools, concerts, other indoor events, restaurants and nightclubs – but remain for supermarkets, public transport, shops and courts.

“There are going to be a lot more people in a supermarket, on a weekly basis, than there are going to be pashing on a dance floor,” he said.

“In a hospitality venue you’ll typically be consuming food and drink, so that actually makes the use of masks – with the seated and separated rule no longer in place – it makes the use of masks less effective.”

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon said the minister’s confusion was evidence that the traffic light framework no longer made sense. He said it was time to scrap it.