MPs agree Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy probably too busy to chat with them

National MP Simon O’Connor has put forward a motion that Parliament invite Volodymyr Zelenskyy​ to speak to the House of Representatives – but his idea may have hit trouble as politicians agreed Ukraine’s president is “a busy guy”.

O’Connor lodged a motion on Tuesday, calling for the House to “present an invitation to the President of Ukraine”.

Zelenskyy has made appearances at the Grammys awards show and in other legislatures, including the Finnish, Canadian and Australian parliaments, and the US congress.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken via video call at the Grammys and to foreign parliaments.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. And Defence Minister Peeni Henare​ has spoken with Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov.

Chris Hipkins, the Government’s leader of the House, said he did not support O’Connor’s motion which he thought was premature – in that no one had asked Zelenskyy if he wanted to speak to New Zealand’s Parliament.

“He’s a busy guy,” Hipkins said.

“We've got to acknowledge that there's quite a lot happening for him at the moment. And I wouldn't want to put him in a position where we formally issued an invitation which he then felt he had to do it, despite not having the time, or had to turn it down.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon agreed Zelenskyy was “very busy doing some other things at the moment”.

He said O’Connor had not spoken to him before lodging the motion, but he said he did first consult with National’s foreign affairs spokesman, Gerry Brownlee.

In a statement, O’Connor said he put forward the motion after a constituent asked him to.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday.

Zelenskyy has a global following for his leadership of Ukraine, with allies in politics and pop culture.

Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined Zelenskyy in Kyiv, the country’s capital, to survey the damage.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing for 48 days. The death toll remains too high to confirm. The mayor of Mariupol told AP up to 20,000 civilians had been killed in the Ukranian port city, during a six-week siege.