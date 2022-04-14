Covid-19: New Zealand heads into Easter with fewer rules than ever

Some Wellingtonians couldn't wait for a dance at a bar as the nation moved into the orange traffic light setting.

OPINION: The Christian season of Lent comes to an end this weekend, with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ marked on Friday, followed by his resurrection on Sunday.

The first day of Lent this year, known as Ash Wednesday, fell the same day that police decided to clear the occupiers off Parliament’s grounds. As it transpired, there was plenty of ash around parliament by the end of that day.

Yet remarkably, only 40 days on from that day when the worst of the Omicron outbreak was still in front of the country, New Zealand has moved past the peak. Vaccine certificates are no longer required, scanning in has gone, some mandates have been lifted and today the country woke up in the orange traffic light setting. Cases and hospitalisations are coming down.

Life is now basically a version of normal plus masks. Air New Zealand is ditching its no-jab no-fly policy and Australians can now arrive. It will take some time for flight prices to come down.

Getty Images The Government has moved the country into the orange traffic light setting, which is basically a version of normal life plus masks.

The disruptions of Covid are definitely still upon us, with many people home sick or isolating because another member of their family is sick.

But the world is now getting so much more open again that what rules there are in place, seem to make less sense. That’s because the main trade-off between freedom, openness and health has been made. The primary restrictions now revolve around reducing the spread in certain crowded conditions through mask-wearing and through staying at home if you or someone in the household catches Covid-19.

There are deaths reported every day, but for the most part, life seems to be returning to normal.

There are - perhaps inevitable - grumbles within the public health community that some changes are lifting restrictions too quickly. These are both self-defeating and out of touch with public sentiment, which any Government ignores at its peril. The brief age of the epidemiologist is now over and Governments here and around the world will return to more mundane matters.

Chief among those will be inflation, which has now delivered another half per cent hike in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s cash rate. That came on the back of news that fruit and vegetable prices shot up a staggering 18 per cent in the last year and food overall went up 7.6 per cent in the past year.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Australian tourists returned to New Zealand this week after Covid-19 border restrictions were eased again on Wednesday morning.

Labour was quick to blame the supermarkets, but closed borders and labour shortages must surely have also played a role here.

There is now a two-week recess in Parliament. The season of lent which ends today is meant to be a period of deep reflection, introspection and self-denial. Whether the Government did much of that, you can decide.

Just as Easter Day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so both major parties will be hoping that the break marks the beginning of a new political life for each of them.