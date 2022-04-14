'I left it all on the field': Louisa Wall pulls no punches in final speech

Louisa Wall used her valedictory speech to hit out at a “corrupt process” of the Labour Party candidate selections, and spoke about how she passed the marriage equality law.

Louisa Wall, the “maverick MP” who achieved historic reform for marriage equality, used her final speech in Parliament to deliver a broadside against the Labour Party power brokers.

“I left it all on the field,” Wall told Parliament on Thursday. She shared recollections of her struggle to pass the marriage equality bill, including that she was told it would be the end of her career.

During her valedictory speech, Wall also hit out at the selection process within the Labour Party, which saw her lose the Manurewa candidacy before the 2020 election.

She singled out Labour Party president Claire Szabó, saying she was effectively responsible for Wall’s removal as the party’s Manurewa candidate and presided over “unconstitutional actions”.

Labour Party president Claire Szabó responded, saying the selection process was in accordance with the constitution.

“In the end Louisa did not stand,” she said. “I join others in wishing her well for the future.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Labour MP Louisa Wall delivered her final speech on Thursday afternoon.

Wall resigned at the end of March, citing internal party politics as one of the main reasons for her departure.

She didn't hold back in her speech, saying she was not leaving Parliament completely of her own accord.

“As a result of that corrupt process, I'm standing here delivering my valedictory today,” she said.

Soon after Wall resigned, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced she had been appointed to a newly-created diplomatic position, as the Pacific Gender Equality Ambassador.

Wall made significant achievements in Parliament. In opposition, she ushered through the same-sex marriage legalisation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Louisa Wall will move on to work as a diplomat.

Her work led to gay marriage being legalised in 2013, a move which she said recognised the equality of everyone in Aotearoa – no matter their sexuality. It was a history-making day, with supporters for Wall and her bill converging on Parliament, spilling out of the public gallery and onto the forecourt, to celebrate the moment.

That same energy returned to Parliament on Thursday, to farewell Wall.

The entire Parliament, including a busy public gallery, rose to sing Ka Waiata Ki a Maria as Wall finished her valedictory. Politicians from across the House embraced the outgoing MP, some wearing rainbow flags and others offering bouquets, before she finally left the House.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Arena Williams spent most of Louisa Wall’s final speech looking down towards her phone.

Arena Williams, the Labour MP who did win the Manurewa seat, attended Wall’s final speech but did not join other MPs in personally wishing her farewell. She spent most of the speech looking down, towards her phone.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, both Māori Party co-leaders, and National leader Christopher Luxon were among the minority of MPs who did not attend Wall’s valedictory statement in person.

Wall said she was leaving with one regret, in that the Labour Party would not affirm the status of Māori as indigenous to Aotearoa in the Constitution Act.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Greg O’Connor hugs Louisa Wall after her speech which criticised Labour.

“I have tried on a number of occasions to put the bill in the ballot, but it did not get through caucus,” she said.

She said she attempted to put it in the member’s ballot, but was told to withdraw the bill ahead of the 2020 election.

More recently, while working as a Government backbencher, Wall was responsible for legislation to create safe zones outside abortion clinics and making revenge porn illegal.

In her final week at Parliament, Wall revealed she felt that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not value her work and wanted her gone from the Labour Party caucus.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson hugs Louisa Wall after her speech which criticised Labour.

But ahead of her valedictory speech, other Labour Party colleagues shared admiration for the MP who was often described as a “maverick” of Parliament.

Mahuta, who counted Wall as a friend, said she had made “huge contributions” to New Zealand.

“She’s made her mark in every field that she has participated in, and she has added vibrancy to a number of the more challenging debates that the New Zealand Parliament has had,” she said.

Kelvin Davis, the leader of Labour’s Māori caucus, said he did not believe Wall had been pushed out of caucus.

“There are times when we all disagree with each other, but that’s part of a healthy party,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Outspoken MP Louisa Wall delivered her valedictory speech on Thursday afternoon.

Both Davis and Ardern declined to comment on the Manurewa selection process, which Wall specifically mentioned in the statement announcing her resignation from Parliament.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Wall was ousted from her Manurewa seat amid an internal stoush over whom should represent that electorate. She had held the seat since 2011.

She brought in a lawyer to threaten legal action against the Labour Party over its handling of the Manurewa candidacy, but then withdrew the challenge and instead secured a safe spot on the Labour list.

Lemauga Lydia Sosene, the chairwoman of Auckland Council's Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, is next on the Labour Party list and would join the Labour caucus following Wall’s departure.