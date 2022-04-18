Jacinda Ardern's first post-Covid trip is a sales job

Jacinda Ardern is travelling to Singapore and Japan with a clear message that New Zealand is now open for business.

Analysis: After months of the Covid-19 grind, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will likely enjoy a change of pace while overseas in Singapore and Japan this week.

For the first time in over two years, Ardern will get to play the role all prime ministers fill while overseas – chief ambassador, a friendly salesperson stepping every interlocutor through exactly why they should care about a small island nation a very long flight away.

It's a chance to rise above the fray of Parliament and endless battles about Covid-19 settings, and look prime ministerial again, sitting down opposite the leader of a country of 136 million people, instead of the leader of a party of 33 MPs.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Jacinda Ardern welcomes travellers to Wellington airport last week. She’ll be keen to tell far more travellers that New Zealand is back open.

She'll also be thankful that she didn't test positive for Covid-19 at the last minute, rendering the whole trip impossible as Singapore and Japan still have strict border controls. There's still a chance she catches Covid-19 in Singapore and can't travel onto Japan.

READ MORE:

* Third time lucky: Jacinda Ardern renews her passport and jets off to Asia, maybe

* New Zealand backing UK's bid to enter trans-pacific trade pact

* Singapore's ruling party holds on to power but faces setback amidst election during Covid-19 pandemic

* Retreating isn’t an option for trade - Jacinda Ardern



It's notable that Ardern's first trip of several this year is to Asia, just as our ties to Europe have been reaffirmed with a military deployment to the continent on a scale not seen since 1940s. This is mostly down to timing: France and Australia have elections on, making visits awkward, and the US trip will wrap itself around United Nations events later in the year.

Still, the destinations emphasise just how commercial this trip is. Ardern is taking a 12-strong business delegation to New Zealand's fourth and fifth-largest trading partners, two countries with affluent populations who love to travel and could stand to buy some more Kiwi goods. The itinerary is replete with business events and her meetings with the leaders of both nations are likely to focus on deepening trade ties.

123RF Ardern is visiting Singapore and Tokyo.

She is also doing a large amount of domestic media appearances in both countries, with a pretty simple message: New Zealand is open again. Ardern is keen to build on the country's largely successful Covid response, with research showing it has led to fairly positive feelings among the populations of both nations. It's unclear if this will work so well given the Omicron outbreak continues to produce thousands of cases a day. Both nations can send tourists from May 1.

The business lobby is habitually fairly grumpy with Labour governments, and is currently particularly upset with the prospect of Fair Pay Agreements and the reality of widespread Covid-19. This trip will not extinguish those grumbles, but they will definitely be seeing a more business-friendly Ardern this week, as she promotes the elite consensus that more trade and tourism can only be a good thing.

Singapore and New Zealand's ties run deep, with New Zealand pilots helping defend the country in World War II from, ironically, Japan. Ardern paid a visit to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on her way back from France in 2018, and signed an upgraded trade and cooperation pact with the nation.

Japan is a bigger prize trade-wise, as the third-largest economy in the world. The controversial trans-Pacific partnership (CPTPP) has lowered tariffs for New Zealand exports into the country already – indeed, about 90 per cent of the benefits to New Zealand exporters from the 11-country agreement come from Japan. It is currently the market with the highest profits for export giants Fonterra and Zespri, both of whom have sent delegates to this trip. There is still room for that trade to get freer, however, as New Zealand does not have a direct bilateral free trade agreement with Japan, as it does with Singapore and China.

There is also the possibility of the CPTPP itself growing to include the largest economy in the world, something Ardern signalled would be a key topic for her bilateral meeting with Japanese PM Fumio Kushida. The USA dramatically pulled out of the TPP after Donald Trump's election, as protectionist sentiment roiled the US. This actually made it far easier for Ardern to reverse Labour's position on the CPTPP and sign New Zealand up, as the US insistence on pharmaceutical patent protections disappeared.

There is now tentative hope that the US could be tempted back, as Joe Biden looks to strengthen ties with allies in the region for any possible confrontation with China. The actual process for this happening could be very messy – and could lead to a fair bit of domestic political unrest at home, if the US again seeks to change the way pharmaceutical products are sold in other countries.

But that's a fight for another day. For now the biggest task Ardern has is to not get Covid-19.