Covid-19: Three people test positive on PM Jacinda Ardern's trip to Singapore, Japan

Jacinda Ardern is travelling to Singapore and Japan with a clear message that New Zealand is now open for business.

Three members of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s delegation to Singapore and Japan will have to halt their trip as they have tested positive for Covid-19.

The three positive PCR tests are likely from historical connections, but Japan's strict Covid-19 border controls mean that will still see them barred from that country, where the delegation is travelling on Wednesday from Singapore.

New Zealand and Singapore do not bar people with historic infections who are showing faint positives, but Japan does.

Supplied/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives a PCR test in Singapore, a requirement before entering Japan later in the trip.

The three people are not media or either of the two ministers on the trip. About 50 people are on the trip, including two ministers, staffers, diplomats, air force crew, and 12 top businesspeople.

Ardern arrived in Singapore on Monday for her first trip overseas in more than two years.

The trip features multiple Covid-19 tests to get into Singapore and Japan – and back to New Zealand. By the end of the trip Ardern will have undergone four separate Covid-19 tests.

As soon as the delegation landed in Singapore it underwent PCR testing in order to travel to Japan on Wednesday and the Astana Palace in Singapore on Tuesday.

Ardern will meet with the prime minister of Singapore at the palace and pay a courtesy call to the president.

She told media that she would have been happy to venture out earlier in the pandemic and undergo two weeks of managed isolation on her return home, but no potential trips had enough "bang for buck" for that to make sense.

Ardern is travelling with a 12-strong business delegation including executives from Fonterra, Zespri, and Auckland Airport.