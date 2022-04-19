Mark Solomon replaces Matthew Tukaki as head of Oranga Tamariki Advisory Board

Tā Mark Solomon, the former chairperson of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, will replace Matthew Tukaki as head of the Oranga Tamariki Ministerial Advisory Board.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis established the board at the start of 2021, tasking the group of high-profile Māori leaders with the job of reforming Oranga Tamariki.

Solomon has been on the board since its inception, alongside Dame Naida Glavish and Shannon Pakura.

Tukaki, a prominent political commentator and executive director of the Māori Council, confirmed he had stepped down as the advisory board’s chairperson after more than a year.

He said he had been planning to step down for “months”, knowing that Solomon would take over the role as chairperson of the board.

Oranga Tamariki has seen major leadership changes since 2020.

Grainne Moss, who headed the ministry when it was renamed from Child Youth and Family, resigned at the start of 2021 amid mounting pressure. Just five days later, on January 27, Davis announced he was appointing a ministerial advisory board.

Her resignation followed months of scrutiny over the agency's controversial practice of “uplifting” predominantly Māori infants into state care.

Davis also announced that Sir Wira Gardiner, a highly respected Māori public servant, was to take over as chief executive. He stepped down in October, facing ill-health and died earlier this year.

Chappie Te Kani, who had worked in senior positions at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Public Service Commission, took over as acting chief executive of Oranga Tamariki.

Tukaki said he and Gardiner shared a vision of reform for Oranga Tamariki, fuelled by shared concern over inequity and obvious examples of children falling through the gaps.

He said he was stepping down, having led the advisory board through the process of creating its plan for reform, a report titled Te Kahu Aroha.

That report led Davis to promise he would act as a “bulldozer” to reform Oranga Tamariki, and said it was clear the child protection system was “weak, disconnected and unfit” and in need of major change.

Tukaki described himself as the “chief barking dog” of Māori politics shortly after being appointed the chairperson of the advisory board. He maintained his own talkback radio show, and regular commentary slots on television and in print, throughout his tenure.

Davis, on Tuesday, said he appreciated the blunt advice from Tukaki.

“The report he produced with the other board members pulled no punches and was instrumental in helping me set a new direction for the agency.”

He said Solomon was well-placed to lead the board and was passionate about leading change.

Solomon said he was focused on ensuring reform of Oranga Tamariki, with the agency working through its “Future Direction Action Plan”.

“It is no secret that Māori are over-represented in this system and that the old models don’t work. I will be working hard to make sure the transformation of Oranga Tamariki changes that,” he said in a statement.

“Reforming the child protection system is an issue of huge importance to our country, and it is one I am honoured to be playing a part in.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the board met to undertake a “handover ceremony” between Tukaki and Solomon.