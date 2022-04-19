Nurses consider going to ERA over 'broken promise' in pay equity deal

Health Minister Andrew Little holds a press conference to discuss the 'U-turn' on the nurse's pay equity deal by the Nurse's Union.

Instead of voting to ratify its pay equity deal, the Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is asking its members on Wednesday whether it should go to the Employment Relations Authority over a dispute about back pay.

The Government and NZNO heralded this pay equity deal as a “historic” occasion when they released the details just over a week ago. But backlash from many nurses quickly led to a change of tune.

The pay equity negotiations between nurses and the country’s district health boards (DHBs) have been ongoing since 2018.

The deal, which sought to address gender-pay discrimination, was worth more than $520 million annually to the health payroll, Health Minister Andrew Little said. Nurses were set to vote on whether to accept the deal this week, but the whole process hit a major speed bump just before the Easter break.

The nurses union refused to send the deal to a vote. Instead, it called in lawyers last-minute to conduct a “full legal review”.

On Wednesday, when nurses would have been voting on whether to accept the deal, the NZNO is instead asking them if the union should go to the ERA over the back pay issue. Nurses can vote to either go to the ERA, or ask the NZNO to hold another vote to ratify the pay equity deal.

The second option is to proceed with the deal “despite that it breaches earlier agreements”.

NZNO boss Paul Goulter attempted to distance himself from the deal, saying it was agreed to before he became chief executive.

“It appears something is not right,” he said in a statement, just a few days after the deal went public. He is yet to respond to Stuff’s request for an interview.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says nurses were never promised back pay.

Little hit out at the organisation, suggesting the union was getting in the way of pay increases for its members and accusing it of breaking its agreement to put the deal to a membership vote.

“I have to say, as a former union leader involved in negotiating settlements, it is very unusual for a union to re-litigate terms of settlement that they have already signed up to,” he said, during a hastily arranged press conference on Thursday.

But nurses who were unhappy with the pay equity deal also accuse the health boards of not playing by the rules.

The falling out between nurses, the NZNO and DHBs is centered on the lack of back pay in the deal.

Nurses told Stuff they were expecting up to $30,000 this year, in back pay. Little ruled out that level of back pay, saying the Government simply hadn’t budgeted for it.

Instead of back pay, nurses would receive a lump sum payment of up to $3000 as “recognition of past work”. NZNO members have already received a down-payment of $6000, and up to a further $1000 in November last year, which brought the total to $10,000. The payments were made only to NZNO or PSA members.

The deal would bring pay rises of between $6000 to $16,000 for nurses employed at DHBs.

But nurses from across the country said they had also been promised back pay, to cover work from the start of 2020 onwards.

Nurses were sent a memorandum of understanding between the DHBs and NZNO as recently as September that stated that back pay was on the table.

“Once settlement of the pay equity claims is agreed, they will have an effective date of 31 December 2019,” the document said.

“Workers covered by the pay equity claims may be entitled to back pay to 31 December 2019, or their start date.”

Yet, the deal which was scheduled to go to a membership vote this week omitted any mention of back pay. That left many nurses fuming, and the NZNO scrambling to try to find a last-minute fix.

The organisation told its members that the legal review it commissioned last week had identified opportunities to return to negotiations.

Goulter wrote, “The Equal Pay Act provides that a pay equity settlement that contains a term that reduces an employee’s employment agreement entitlements has no effect. The proposed settlement agreement conflicts with this rule as it removes a large part of the contractual back pay entitlement previously agreed.”

However, Little flatly denied there was any promise of back pay.

“In the end, there’s only one agreement that counts – it’s the one done on December 2021,” he said.

He said the back pay the NZNO had asked for would add “hundreds of millions of dollars on top of the agreement already”.

Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said the DHBs and unions needed to return to the negotiating table. She also said the Government had a moral obligation to offer better back pay.

“There has been known and ongoing exploitation. Our nurses have been paying that.”

National’s health spokesman, Shane Reti, said this deal was lacking leadership from Little. He criticised the Government’s willingness to spend money on health system reforms, while saying there was no money for back pay.