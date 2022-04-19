Jacinda Ardern adds climate to pact with Singapore after first bilateral meeting on foreign soil in two years

Jacinda Ardern is travelling to Singapore and Japan with a clear message that New Zealand is now open for business.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have added a climate clause to their 2019 partnership agreement, after meeting in the Istana Palace in Singapore.

The two leaders reaffirmed their condemnation of Russia invading Ukraine – although they have taken different paths to do so, with Singapore abstaining from a vote on whether to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council, a measure New Zealand endorsed.

The bilateral meeting was Ardern’s first on foreign soil since the start of the pandemic.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore attend a naming ceremony for a new variant of orchid - named after Ardern.

The 2019 partnership agreement has already seen trade barriers removed between New Zealand and Singapore, our fifth-largest trading partner.

Ardern thanked Lee for his Government's treatment of New Zealand residents in Singapore during the pandemic, and for work undertaken to keep supply chains operating.

“They say that during tough times you are reminded who your friends are and, Prime Minister Lee, it is clear Singapore is a very close friend of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Ardern said.

She invited Lee to visit New Zealand.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern inspects a guard of honour at the Istana Palace in Singapore, alongside Prime Minister Lee of Singapore.

The climate clause will see officials collaborate on climate policy and jointly funded research, including ongoing work on standards for hydrogen and sustainable aviation.

“We cannot collectively simply return to a high carbon emission business as usual approach. Globally, we have entered what must be an age of action, and that includes the private sector as well,” Ardern said.

Lee said climate change was “the existential challenge of our times” and New Zealand and Singapore shared similar perspectives on threat.

HENRY COOKE/Stuff Jacinda Ardern meets with businesspeople in Singapore, including a man who handed her a letter from his daughter.

He said New Zealand was at the "end of the world” so decarbonising the long flights there was needed.

Ardern said that all of those on her business delegation agreed more action was needed on climate change.

However Fonterra, whose chief executive is on the trip, has not yet publicly endorsed or commented on the He Waka Eke Noa scheme, which aims to see greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture priced in some way.

Agriculture is currently excluded from New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme, despite making up about half of emissions in 2020.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern will stay in Singapore until Wednesday before travelling to Japan

Earlier in the day, Ardern announced a modest increase to the number of Singaporeans who can visit New Zealand on working holiday visas.

She also attended a naming ceremony for a new orchid variant, named after her.

This is her first trip overseas since early 2020 and the start of the pandemic.

It is her second trip to Singapore.

Some in Ardern’s delegation will not be able to travel on to Japan, as three have tested positive for Covid-19 – likely from a historic infection. Japan still bars these people from entering the country.

Ardern will stay in Singapore until Wednesday before travelling to Japan.