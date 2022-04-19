Singaporean, NZ leaders talk down probability of US joining trans-Pacific trade pact

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong both talked down the probability of the USA rejoining the trans-Pacific trade partnership.

They said that while they would welcome the world’s largest economy back into the pact, US domestic politics would probably make it impossible.

Ardern and Lee were speaking to media after a bilateral meeting at the Istana Palace in Singapore, Ardern's first offshore since the start of the pandemic.

Both countries are founding members of the 11-nation trans-Pacific trade agreement (CPTPP), which was signed in 2018.

The US was originally part of the scheme, which took more than a decade to negotiate, but US President Donald Trump pulled the country out of negotiations.

US President Joe Biden has expressed an interest in stepping up the US’ trade and security ties in the region, a response to a far more assertive China, which signed a defence agreement with the Solomon Islands in recent months - to the dismay of both New Zealand and Singapore.

But Lee said that while he would welcome the US back into the pact, it seemed unlikely due to domestic US political opposition.

“We would love to see them come back. But they have told us quite clearly that it is nothing to do with us – it’s just off the table because their politics does not make it possible at present,” Lee said.

Ardern agreed that the US rejoining was very unlikely.

“Domestic considerations mean that the CPTPP is not the most realistic option for the United States,” Ardern said.

Ardern and Lee said they welcomed other ways that the US could step up its participation in the Pacific region .

Lee said it was clear that the US wanted to increase its “stake” in the region, including with a mooted “Indo-Pacific economic framework”.

He said that the Ukraine conflict had come up at the meeting with Ardern, and the relationship between Russia and China.

Lee hoped that the relationship between China and the US would stay stable, despite China’s close relationship with Russia.