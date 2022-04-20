New Zealand and Singapore eye 'green lane' sustainable flights deal

The Prime Minister announced an expanded working holiday scheme, allowing more Singaporeans to visit New Zealand.

New Zealand and Singapore are keen to set up ‘green lane’ flights between the two countries that partially use sustainable aviation fuel.

The prospect was part of a memorandum of understanding signed between New Zealand and Singapore at Changi Airport on Wednesday, as part of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s visit to the country.

The aviation agreement commits the two nations to collaborating on sustainable aviation policy and infrastructure. Both countries rely heavily on aviation-fuelled tourism, which currently entails high emissions.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern toured Singapore’s giant port on Wednesday as part of her first trip overseas since the Covid pandemic began.

It commits the countries to study the prospect of “green lane” flights between Singapore and New Zealand which would use more sustainable fuels.

Ardern said the world couldn't return to “normal” after the pandemic.

“In a post-Covid-19 world we cannot afford to return to business as usual, because that is unsustainable. It also sits counter to our brand as a nation, and also what many tourists are looking for,” Ardern said.

It is the first such agreement signed by either of the countries.

Ardern travelled to Singapore with the chief executives of Auckland and Christchurch airports, and Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran flew over for the announcement.

Ardern herself flew on an older Air Force Boeing that needed refuelling in Australia to make it between Auckland and Singapore, suggesting it is not likely to be a very sustainable plane.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Jacinda Ardern witnesses the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Singapore and New Zealand.

She told media if more sustainable fuels were available she was sure the Air Force would be keen to use them.

The sustainable aviation agreement was one of four different agreements signed between New Zealand and Singaporean agencies or companies on Wednesday.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) signed an agreement with Enterprise Singapore aiming to promote trade, while Kiwi foodtech company FoodBowl signed an agreement with the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Ardern also announced that Singapore and New Zealand would step up its cooperation on supply chain issues, creating a working group for the countries to collaborate on supply chain technology and policy.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Jacinda Ardern met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

Singapore is a major hub for New Zealand imports and exports, with a fifth of all exports going through the port.

NZTE boss Peter Chrisp said it was good to actually be on the ground in Singapore, after two years of Zoom meetings.

“Online is a poor cousin, but it’s better than nothing.”

Chrisp said Singapore was a useful country for New Zealand companies to incubate in before selling to a wider global market, as it was roughly the same size of New Zealand but had a very diverse economy with a huge amount of investment capital.

“Xero started global – this was the place they came to incubate for a bit before going really global,” Chrisp said.

This is Ardern’s last day in Singapore before she flies to Japan on Wednesday night.