National leader Chris Luxon 'loves Labour Day', but also wants to get rid of it

National leader Christopher Luxon says the Matariki public holiday will cost too much.

Now that Matariki is recognised with an official public holiday, Christopher Luxon has continued to call for another public holiday to be scrapped.

The National Party leader says he loves Labour Day, but he and his MPs want it to be axed.

Workers’ unions and the Labour Party say the idea would mean workers could go for 183 days without a holiday.

The National Party supported Matariki being recognised with a public holiday, but Luxon said the cost of doing so needed to be balanced by axing another public holiday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon says another public holiday should be scrapped to make way for Matariki.

The bill to make Matariki a public holiday passed its final reading in Parliament earlier this month, ahead of the first Matariki public holiday on June 24.

READ MORE:

* National leader says cost of living 'number one issue' in NZ

* Christopher Luxon changes National's direction on Māori issues

* Official advice suggests new Matariki public holiday will cost businesses up to $448m

* Election 2020: Ditch Labour Day for Matariki, Judith Collins says



While the bill was making its way through Parliament, the National Party proposed an amendment to get rid of Labour Day. The Government rejected that suggestion.

During a visit to Whāngarei, Luxon was asked if he stood by the idea to get rid of Labour Day. He said doing so would add hundreds of millions of dollars to businesses, at a time when costs were increasing.

“Love Matariki, love Labour Day, love every other public holiday we’ve got in New Zealand, but we’re choosing to make a decision to add $450 million of costs to small businesses that have to pass through to customers,” he said.

Te Rā o Matariki would be New Zealand’s 12th public holiday – including regional anniversary days.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment estimated adding a public holiday would cost up to $448 million. But official advice also said the public holiday could have a positive economic impact – with benefits estimated to be between $310.4m to $496.1m.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Michael Wood says 183 days is too long to work without a public holiday.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said Luxon’s suggestion to axe Labour Day was “out of touch”.

“This would mean no national public holiday between Matariki in late June, all the way through to Christmas, a total of 183 days,” he said.

“Tourism, hospitality and small towns across New Zealand rely on our public holidays for increased visitors and customers. Labour Day helps them prepare for the busy summer season.”

Council of Trade Unions director of policy Craig Renney​ said workers deserve another public holiday – and compared to other OECD countries, Kiwis were already working longer hours with fewer days off.

“It’s not surprising that National wants to get rid of a long-standing public holiday that celebrates workers’ rights,” he said.

"Cancelling Labour Day is a petty, out of touch idea that should be abandoned."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised to make Matariki a public holiday during the 2020 election camapign.

In Singapore, she told reporters there was no need to “get rid of another iconic public holiday” in order to celebrate Matariki, which she noted was the first public holiday to focus on te ao Māori.