China looms large over Jacinda Ardern's feel-good visit to Singapore

ANALYSIS: Last time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went overseas, she attacked her host.

Standing in front of Sydney Harbour, Ardern lashed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his deportation of 501s, telling him to stop sending his problems offshore.

Her two-day trip to Singapore, by contrast, has been strictly good vibes.

Indeed, the continued compliments each nation’s political and business leaders keep paying each other can verge into the soporific. You can only say “sustainable innovation” and “digital disruption” so many times. It just becomes a Ted Talk.

./Stuff Jacinda Ardern unveiled a carving of a doorway in Singapore on Tuesday, representing New Zealand opening back up.

Supplied Jacinda Ardern witnesses the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Singapore and New Zealand.

This rolling maul of business-speak compliments has bored Ardern’s travelling press pack, of which I am a part. This isn’t helped by the actual announcements from the Singapore trip so far – 100 more working holiday visas and a series of memoranda of understanding about supply chains and sustainability that largely add up to officials promising to collaborate with each other, rather than any actual concrete policy changes for either country.

Ardern herself has essentially returned to campaign mode, with legions of fans eager to get selfies with her at most events – or in one case, to hand her a letter from her daughter. One businesswoman described herself as a “fangirl” of Ardern and recounted moments from her Instagram.

To be fair, no news is sometimes good news. Singapore and New Zealand already have a very developed relationship, with a Free Trade Agreement recently upgraded and deep supply chain links which kept food moving out and medicine moving in throughout the pandemic.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern looks out over Singapore’s port.

And the deep friendship could be key to New Zealand’s future as both nations work out how to respond to an increasingly assertive China.

China has loomed large over the good vibes of the trip so far, always the key player not quite acknowledged unless asked. It’s in the news now because of its new defence pact with the Solomon Islands, and China’s silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it’s also on the mind of the business leaders here, who themselves are keen to expand out of such a heavy reliance on China.

In this context, you look for like minds. Singapore and New Zealand are both island nations with about 5 million people, although our country happens to be 368 times the size. We’re fairly rich, fairly reliant on tourism, and fairly worried about climate change. We are economically reliant on China while having deep cultural links to the western world.

Which is not to say we are the same. Singapore is only rated as “partly free” by Democracy House, with a rating of 47 compared with New Zealand’s 99. The ruling party has never been out of power. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the eldest son of Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who people are careful to pay tribute to when speaking.

Ardern is a committed democrat, but you could catch a glimpse of envy in her questions to a Singaporean Port Authority official on Wednesday, as he explained that the port has committed plans for infrastructure all the way through 2040. That kind of infrastructural planning is a lot harder when there is a possibility of a government actually changing.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore attend a naming ceremony for a new variant of orchid - named after Ardern.

This differing attitude was obvious at Singapore’s Istana Palace, where media were banned from taking photos with phones. But Prime Minister Lee himself was refreshingly frank about the challenge of balancing China and the US when asked by New Zealand media, saying he was worried that China’s quasi-support of Russia could destabilise tensions between the two superpowers. He also made clear that the prospect of the US rejoining the trans-Pacific trade pact, the CPTPP, was impossible – recounting what US President Joe Biden likely told him at a meeting last month, that it was politically impossible for his administration.

Ardern herself was quite frank the next day, when asked about the defence pact signed by the Solomon Islands and China. Asked repeatedly why she hadn’t raised the issue with Chinese President Xi Jingping directly, she admitted he wasn’t the kind of world leader she could just “drop a WhatsApp to”.

Japan, the next stop on Ardern’s trip, is also facing a challenge with China, balancing its traditional reliance on the US with its actual position in East Asia. It’s also a market that New Zealand could stand to gain some more access to – while the CPTPP has already delivered a reduction in tariffs, we don’t have a two-way free trade agreement with what is the third-largest economy in the world, and one in our neigbourhood.

The main message of the trip, repeated ad nauseum, is that New Zealand is open to business and tourism once more.

This was underlined on Tuesday night as Ardern unveiled a beautiful carved doorway in Singapore’s gigantic Gardens by the Bay, carved in Rotorua to represent the country’s reopening.

New Zealand’s reopening puts us on a different path to China, who are still pursuing an elimination policy for Covid-19 long after we abandoned one. Aotearoa has also placed itself very firmly on one side of the Ukraine conflict, deploying forces to Europe on a scale not seen since World War II.

New Zealand’s foreign policy is slowly reorientating itself away from the much more dovish view of China embedded at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade during the mid-2010s.

Pulling that shift off without taking our exports off a cliff will be Ardern’s greatest foreign policy challenge as Prime Minister – and likely one her successor will have to continue.