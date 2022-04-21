Fonterra breaks public silence on effort to tax agricultural emissions, says it supports process

Ruminant cattle are not included in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says the dairy company supports the efforts under way to tax emissions from agriculture.

The company, New Zealand’s largest, had not commented on the He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) process since the options were put on the table - although their website has an endorsement.

The partnership between industry lobby groups and the Government aims to work out some way of pricing and taxing agricultural emissions.

HWEN has put forth several proposals to cost emissions, although none of them will result in a reduction of more than 1 per cent of agricultural emissions.

DairyNZ and Federated Farmers are part of the process and have faced serious pressure from farmers for their participation, most notably through the Groundswell movement.

One farmer close to the process told Stuff there was some frustration that Fonterra had not publicly supported the process or any of the options, as several large meat exporters did with a recent open letter in Farmer’s Weekly.

Stuff asked Fonterra for comment several weeks ago and was told there had been no public statement since the options were released.

Hurrell, who is part of the Prime Minister’s business delegation on her first trip overseas, said Fonterra broadly supported it.

“DairyNZ are leading the charge on that and we are supportive of the process,” Hurrell said.

“We are members of DairyNZ so we let them take the lead on that.”

Hurrell said farmers understood that sustainability would be a useful selling point for customers, but wanted more clarity about timeframes and a solution “backed by science”.

Supplied Miles Hurrell, chief executive of Fonterra.

Agriculture contributed half of New Zealand’s total emissions in 2020 but is not priced or taxed under the Emissions Trading Scheme, as other emissions from things like petrol are.

HWEN has not yet decided on a single option for pricing emissions.

It is currently digesting feedback from about 7000 people after releasing some draft options for consultation.

HWEN head Kelly Forster said the consultation showed many people were worried about the financial viability of their farms.

“There is a large amount of concern about the potential impact of any levy on the financial viability of farming. No decision has been made on how much the levy would be, but the Partners hear that farmers want a voice in price setting and revenue recycling decisions,” Forster said.

HWEN will present a final option that the Government will make a decision on by December.

While Groundswell have argued that the HWEN options go too far and should be scrapped, Greenpeace say they do not go anywhere near far enough – also arguing the process should be scrapped.

If a solution is not found the Government has said it will put agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Clarification: An earlier version of this article stated that Fonterra had not responded to a request for comment. Fonterra had in fact said there was no public statement on the process.