PM Jacinda Ardern arrives in Tokyo for second leg of Asia trip

Jacinda Ardern is travelling to Singapore and Japan with a clear message that New Zealand is now open for business.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has touched down in Tokyo after two days in Singapore.

Ardern is visiting the two countries in her first trip since the pandemic halted much of the world’s international travel.

She arrived late on Wednesday night (local time) and immediately had to complete a saliva-based Covid-19 test.

Japan retains very strict border controls against Covid-19, requiring pre-departure and arrival testing, and barring tourists.

Supplied Jacinda Ardern arrives in Tokyo, Japan.

Three people in her wider delegation could not come to Japan as they failed an earlier pre-departure test. This was likely from a historic infection, but Japan does not allow exemptions for this reason.

Ardern will spend Thursday and Friday in Japan before leaving on Saturday.

She will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday evening.

This will be the first time the two have met since Kishida was elected in October 2021, replacing Yoshihide Suga.

Ardern and Kishida have not even spoke on the phone ahead of the meeting.

Japan is New Zealand's fourth-largest trading partner, and is the largest economy in the trans-pacific trade pact (TPP) New Zealand signed in 2018.

This is Ardern’s second visit to Japan as Prime Minister.

David Mareuil/AP Ardern will meet with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the trip.

As well as meeting with Kishida she will attend a range of business and promotional events in Tokyo, including the opening of the kiwifruit season.

Ardern’s clear aim for the trip has been to tell the world New Zealand is “open for business” again.

Japanese tourists will be able to return to New Zealand from May 2.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui, who is part of the business delegation, said it was key that New Zealand communicated to the world that it was back open.

"Success is sharing to the world that we are open. We are open for business and we would love to welcome you back," Hurihanganui said.

Hurihanganui said she would love to see airlines increase their frequency of flights to New Zealand, but some were still waiting to see how much demand there was.

Currently, there is just one flight between Tokyo and Auckland a week, but Hurihanganui expected that could return to three or four in the not too distant future.