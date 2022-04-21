Benefit use falls as the 'new normal' of Covid-19 kicks in

Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, says the Government’s Covid-19 supports meant companies are well-placed to rebound and hire more workers. (file photo)

The latest benefit numbers show fewer people needing welfare support, as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions ease.

The Ministry of Social Development’s quarterly update, reporting benefit use for the first three months of 2022, showed the proportion of adults on a benefit had fallen from 11.6% to 11.1% from the same time last year.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said these results showed that Government supports during the pandemic had worked, and the economy and workforce was ready to grow as restrictions changed and the border reopened.

However, National Party social welfare spokesperson Louise Upston said the latest figures were proof that benefit dependency remained “sky-high”.

She said it made no sense that benefit numbers had grown overall since 2017, given employers have been calling out for more workers.

“You cannot walk into a supermarket or a café anywhere in the country without seeing a ‘help wanted’ sign,” Upston said.

“Yet despite record job vacancies, figures released today show there are still 177,000 people on the Jobseeker benefit.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s social development spokesperson, Louise Upston says benefit rates are worryingly high. (file photo)

Sepuloni said there had been “near-record numbers of people moving into work” over the most recent quarter.

She said the pandemic had caused a spike in benefit use, but compared to other economic crises the situation was not as dire.

“Despite the rhetoric from the Opposition, the facts show that there are a smaller proportion of workers on a benefit now than when National was Government during the Global Financial Crisis,” she said.

“There are now 11.1 percent of working age New Zealanders receiving a Main Benefit two years on from the beginning of the pandemic, this compares to 13.1 percent two years after the Global Financial Crisis.”

The number of people on the Jobseeker Support benefits, which includes the work-ready and support for people with illness or disability looking for some work, peaked at the end of 2020.

At the end of 2020, more than 210,000 people were on a Jobseeker benefit. The number has trended down since then.

The ministry reported about 177,640 people were on a Jobseeker benefit during the first three months of this year.

It said the fall was due to fewer people on the Jobseeker Support – Work Ready benefit, which had fallen 11.8 per cent since the same time last year.

The number of people who had been on a Jobseeker benefit for more than a year had fallen slightly, from 119,070 to 110,590 people compared to the first quarter of 2021 to 2022.

The quarterly benefit update, released Thursday, came on the same day Stats NZ revealed annual inflation had increased 6.9 per cent. Stats NZ prices manager Aaron Beck noted higher labour costs had impacted some industries.