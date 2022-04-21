Jacinda Ardern opens Japan's $600m kiwifruit season at bizarre event featuring giant mascots

Jacinda Ardern opens the Kiwifruit season in Japan by doing a calligraphy challenge.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's first event in Japan featured two giant dancing kiwifruit, a pavlova and a calligraphy challenge.

Ardern is in the country for her first foreign trip since the start of the pandemic, after visiting Singapore earlier in the week.

She attended an event by kiwifruit marketing company Zespri to open the kiwifruit season in Japan.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern at an event opening the kiwifruit season in Japan.

Zespri has a monopoly on kiwifruit exports from New Zealand (except for in Australia) and a huge market in Japan, with $600 million in exports in 2021. Zespri say it is generally a $750m market.

The event featured mournful live chamber music while Zespri's mascots the “kiwifruit brothers” swayed in harmony.

One represented traditional green kiwifruit, the other the popular gold variant.

The kiwifruit brothers feature in Japanese television adverts – Zespri is the only New Zealand company to advertise on Japanese TV.

Henry Cooke/Stuff One of the kiwifruit mascots at the event.

Ardern was also subject to a calligraphy challenge, attempting to replicate the character for the word “kiwi”. The prime minister demanded a second go after not being happy with her first attempt.

She told Japanese media she expected the industry to grow in Japan with the introduction of the red kiwifruit variety.

Ardern also noted that her grandparents used to grow kiwifruit.

“This is very literally the fruit of Kiwis,” Ardern said.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern with her attempt at calligraphy.

Ardern arrived in Japan late on Wednesday. She was allowed into the country with her whole delegation after testing negative for Covid-19 in a saliva test upon arrival.

Three people in her wider delegation could not go to Japan as they failed earlier pre-departure tests. These were likely from historic infections, but Japan does not allow exemptions for this reason.

Ardern will spend Thursday and Friday in Japan before leaving on Saturday.

She will meet with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday evening.

It will be the first time the two have met since Kishida was elected in October 2021, replacing Yoshihide Suga.

The pair have not spoken before, not even by phone.

Japan is New Zealand's fourth-largest trading partner, and is the largest economy in the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement New Zealand signed in 2018.