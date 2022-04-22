'Dangerous precedent': Kris Faafoi faces pressure from European, Australian politicians to stop extradition

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi is considering whether to approve the extradition of a New Zealand permanent resident to China. (file photo)

Politicians from across Europe and Australia have written to the New Zealand Government, urging it to stop an extradition of a resident to China.

They warn that if the Government chooses to extradite Kyung Yup Kim, a New Zealand resident accused by China of murder, then New Zealand will be setting a “dangerous precedent” that risks inflaming human rights abuses.

Parliamentarians from the UK’s House of Commons, through to the Swiss National Council and Australian Senate are putting pressure on Justice Minister Kris Faafoi to stop the planned extradition of Kim.

Faafoi is yet to comment on the extradition decision.

This extraordinary political pressure follows a Supreme Court decision which cleared the path for Kim’s extradition.

The country’s top judges said they were comfortable with China's assurances that Kim would receive a fair trial and be treated fairly and not be tortured.

paul mccredie/Stuff The Supreme Court of New Zealand cleared the way for Kyung Yup Kim’s extradition to China.

In submissions to the Supreme Court, the Crown said China hoped Kim's case would be a test case that would set a precedent internationally for "economic criminals" China wanted to extradite.

Human rights watchdogs were quick to rebuke the Supreme Court decision. Multiple critics, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said the court’s reasoning was “oblivious to reality”.

They pointed to well-documented and ongoing human rights abuses in China.

There are numerous human rights issues occurring in China, including through large-scale mass detentions and sterilisations of Uighur Muslims. There have also been examples of foreigners being subject to human rights abuses while in China’s custody.

In a joint letter to the Government, politicians from across Europe and Australia said the detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor was proof that China was willing to commit human rights abuses against foreigners. They were allegedly subject to sleep deprivation and prolonged solitary confinement.

In total, 22 sitting politicians signed the letter from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), addressed to Faafoi, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The group also said extradition to China from New Zealand would risk the wellbeing and safety of Chinese diaspora. There’s a belief, including from Crown Law, that China will use this case as an argument for more extraditions.

“Allowing extradition to China risks violating non-derogable obligations against refoulement, and would send a chilling signal to diaspora groups living in fear of persecution by the Chinese State,” the IPAC letter said.

It said the extradition would set a “dangerous precedent” that other nations should take guarantees from China’s government at face-value.

“A precedent that may have far-reaching and worrying implications for human rights beyond New Zealand’s borders.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff National MP Simon O'Connor is the only New Zealand-based politician to be a member of IPAC.

Of the 22 signatories of the IPAC letter, four were Australian, two were French and another two were from the UK. New Zealand National Party member Simon O’Connor also signed the letter, as the only local politician in IPAC.

The others signatories were from parliaments dotted across Europe.

New Zealand-based politicians from across the House, including from National, ACT and the Greens, also shared concerns. ACT leader David Seymour said the Supreme Court judges were “dreaming” if they thought anyone could guarantee a fair trial in a system ruled by the CCP.

Green Party justice and foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman​ said Faafoi should take note of the human rights and justice abuses in China, and stop the extradition.

Kim, who turns 47 this year, was born in South Korea but moved to New Zealand in 1989, aged 14. He has other family here, including two daughters.

He denies being involved in the killing of a young woman while he was in Shanghai in late 2009.