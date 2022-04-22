Jacinda Ardern takes concrete step to move New Zealand closer to Japan - and the US

They will be in the country for two days to discuss business, tourism and trade.

ANALYSIS: They had never even talked before last night, but Jacinda Ardern and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida quickly found a lot to agree on.

In their first moments in front of the cameras both brushed off a cultural clash: Ardern went for the handshake, Kishida for the fist bump, which has won wide use throughout the pandemic.

They then both tried the opposite idea, Ardern with the fist and Kishida with the hand, before settling for a handshake, with Ardern suggesting they could high-five as well.

Stuff The pair ended up deciding on a handshake.

There was no high-fives for the cameras, but the few laughs belied a very serious discussion. The meeting happened too late to make Kiwi news broadcasts or much of a splash in newspapers, but was far more momentous than Ardern’s first bilateral this week with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This time, amongst all the usual talk about sustainability and a rules-based order, was some actual policy content: An agreement to work out a deal so that New Zealand and Japan could share classified information and intelligence “seamlessly”.

In case anyone missed exactly who exactly Japan and New Zealand might want to share intelligence about, their joint statement and speeches were peppered with references to China – both directly, with condemnations of the country’s actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong – and indirectly, with talk of the Indo-Pacific Region needing to be kept secure with a “rules-based system”.

This agreement would have been hammered out behind the scenes long before last night, but the timing is still important. China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, earning rebukes from all around the Pacific, including New Zealand – who worry along with others that it could mean China builds a military base deep into our neighbourhood.

Supplied/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Ardern’s line on the Solomons’ deal is that she is worried it will lead to a “militarisation” of the Pacific. But it’s clear that the real problem the west has is who exactly is doing this militarisation. The US has military bases dotted all over the Pacific, and is looking to get more, but you don’t hear many up in arms about that.

A huge collection of those bases are in Japan, one of the US’ closest security partners in the region. Japan is starting to lift its activities across the rest of the Pacific, something New Zealand welcomed in the joint statement. The agreement moves New Zealand closer to the US as well as Japan.

But Japan and New Zealand need more than the full might of the US military to really move away from China. China is the largest trading partner of both countries. The US has lost any domestic appetite for more free trade deals, meaning there’s no real chance of the country rejoining the trans-pacific trade pact Japan now dominates, but there are likely other economic carrots the biggest economy in the world can offer the region.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern at a sake barrel breaking event in Tokyo, Japan.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine brings some of these cracks between the US and the pacific to the fore.

Kishida had very strong words about Russia, saying in his translated remarks the invasion had “shaken the very foundation of the international order”. Ardern was happy to condemn Russia too.

But she was careful on Thursday to not quite ally herself with the US position on China and Russia. The CIA have called China Russia’s “silent partner” in the invasion, but Ardern told journalists she would not bundle the two countries in together.

"We have seen statements from China articulating their support for territorial integrity and the sovereignty of the nation of Ukraine and so that in my mind is an acknowledgement of the threat that this war has posed against them and their territorial integrity,” Ardern said.

"We also support wider de-escalation. We are all worse off if there is a situation where China is pigeonholed into a position where they are seen to be only aligned with Russia.”

Ardern, like all world leaders, knows these words will be picked apart in both Washington DC and Beijing. The trick is still being able to shake hands – or bump fists – in both cities.