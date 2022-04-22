Co-governance not enough to satisfy indigenous rights declaration, Government told

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says He Puapua is “not the plan” for co-governance.

A focus on tino rangatiratanga, which could one day see the Crown’s role significantly devolved, will shape the Government’s plan for how to recognise its obligations under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

Māori leaders expressed monumental ambitions during initial discussions with the Government about how to recognise the UNDRIP. Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says those discussions will shape the Government’s plan.

Cabinet has asked to receive a draft plan in June and will then release it for public consultation.

Officials reported that there was strong support among Māori leaders for ongoing reforms such as the Māori Health Authority.

It’s hoped the Māori Health Authority can be used as an example for other sectors, such as justice and education – which are seen as underperforming and even worsening inequity. Māori leaders told the Government they want to see work start on a Kaupapa Māori Education Authority.

But it’s also clear that there are greater, longer-term ambitions for the UNDRIP and Aotearoa New Zealand.

While specific policies such as the Māori Health Authority were discussed, the overriding focus was on recognising tino rangatiratanga. Across most policy areas, the Government was told it should empower Māori to make decisions for Māori.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson has released the initial discussions that will shape the Government’s plan for its UNDRIP obligations.

Tino rangatiratanga is seen as self-determination, and the ultimate power of whānau and hapū to control their own affairs.

The consultation document, presented to Cabinet at the start of April, described an ongoing devolution of the state and called for constitutional change that would eventually see the Crown’s power be significantly curtailed in the lives of Māori.

The UNDRIP, which New Zealand agreed to under Prime Minister John Key and Māori Affairs Minister Pita Sharples, calls for governments to recognise the self-determination of indigenous people. It says governments have a duty to protect the cultures, structures and wellbeing of indigenous communities and engage power-sharing systems with them.

Ever since New Zealand signed the declaration in 2010, governments have grappled with what to do about it.

Te Puni Kōkiri prepared a discussion document, He Puapua, for the previous Labour and NZ First Government, which discussed a wide range of options that could see the country recognise the UNDRIP and Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The options ranged from returning more land to iwi, or establishing an Upper House with significant Māori representation.

Jackson stressed He Puapua was not Government policy, and progressed work on the UNDRIP this year by ordering consultation with groups such as the Iwi Chairs Forum. Early this month, Cabinet instructed officials to use that consultation to develop a draft plan for how to implement the UNDRIP.

Cabinet asked for the draft by June. The plan is to have the draft published and then begin months of public consultation, before the Government settles on a plan for the UNDRIP. It could have its policy settled early next year.

Jackson said the plan would not be focused only on co-governance.

“In fact, the feedback has been that there are many ways we can strengthen indigenous rights and achieve better outcomes for all that aren’t about governance at all,” he said.

He said the consultation also supported existing work, such as the Māori Health Authority and investment into papakāinga housing developments.

However, many of the suggestions were focused on governance.

The report said an emphasis on self-determination was consistent. It also said one issue with co-governance was that it didn’t fully recognise tino rangatiratanga.

It also raised concerns about the justice system, particularly Parliament’s disregard of tikanga Māori.

One suggestion was for the “establishment of a true Māori justice system by Māori and for Māori based on tikanga that would run in parallel to the Western model”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The UNDRIP consultation called for major changes to how we think about governance.

The ministry was told: “We put a Westminster spin on everything we do, due to the schooling system etc. But this system is not us and doesn’t work.”

The parties consulted from Māori organisations across the motu, raised significant complaints about the education and law and order sectors. They said there needed to be massive reform of education, as the schooling system had failed to teach civics education and was not making serious progress towards bilingualism or meaningful biculturalism.

They said such discussions were difficult, because people were not taught about He Whakaputanga or Te Tiriti o Waitangi and so struggled to comprehend discussions about nationhood and constitutional reform.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she trusted New Zealand had matured enough to debate issues such as UNDRIP "respectfully".

“We are not the same as we were 10 years ago – but that does not mean we will not have good robust debate. We can do that,” she said.

The release of this consultation document quickly drew backlash from the ACT Party and strong support from the Green Party.

ACT leader David Seymour said it was divisive.

Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Elizabeth Kerekere said it was time to put this kōrero into action, after many reports – such as Matike Mai Aotearoa and He Puapua – had outlined how to recognise tino rangatiratanga.