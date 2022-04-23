In a tense and changing world, Jacinda Ardern's Asia trip was worth it

Henry Cooke is the chief political reporter at Stuff

OPINION: It’s hard to imagine a more bipartisan trip.

As the political debate over inflation rages at home, and the business lobby gears up for a war with the Government over Fair Pay Agreements, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent the week in Singapore and Japan pushing on things any National or Labour prime minister would.

There were multiple events pushing New Zealand exports to the region - most notably a surreal scene in Tokyo where huge kiwifruit mascots slowly swayed to mournful Japanese classical music.

There were multiple speeches welcoming tourists from these two high-income countries back to our shores. And on the meaty foreign policy stuff, New Zealand’s slow journey to China-ambivalence would likely be made under a National prime minister too.

Which isn’t to say Ardern doesn't deserve plaudits or that any prime minister could have pulled off this trip.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo during her first trip overseas since the Covid pandemic began.

Ardern retains serious star power overseas. There were many selfie stops, a BBC world interview, and the domestic press in both countries were very interested in Ardern, with one Japanese reporter telling Kiwi journalists he had been looking forward to seeing her, as she was “really well-liked" in Japan.

And these are countries where the polity seems to admire New Zealand's hard-line against Covid-19, rather than rubbishing it.

Victoria University's David Capie, the head of the Centre for Strategic Studies, said the trip seemed to be broadly successful.

“A lot of it was just about getting back on the round and making those personal connections. The announcements were fine as far as they went, but the biggest takeaway was just returning to face-to-face diplomacy,” Capie said.

Supplied/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Tokyo with the "Kiwifruit Brothers" - two huge mascots that promote Zespri kiwifruit in Japan.

Trade Miniser Damien O'Connor, along for the trip, was not quite such a novelty – the MC at a Chamber of Commerce event in Tokyo on Friday had to ask the large audience to keep clapping as he entered the room after Ardern.

Post-pandemic trip still featured plenty of pandemic

As she touched down in Singapore on Monday afternoon, Ardern and her entire entourage immediately had to perform a Covid-19 test.

This test wasn't required to enter Singapore – she had already done a test for that before boarding the plane – but to be able to enter Japan.

supplied/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives a PCR test in Singapore, a requirement before entering Japan later in the trip.

The risk of Ardern contracting Covid-19 was real. She hasn’t had it yet and Omicron does infect the triple-vaccinated. Indeed, three people in her wider delegation weren’t able to go on to Japan.

By the end of trip Ardern would have four required tests, as well as daily rapid antigen tests. Singapore is not that far away from New Zealand in its Covid measures, with a requirement that people scan in to buildings and wear masks in most indoor spaces. Japan is still far more restrictive - tourists are still barred, masks worn indoors and out, and the delegation was not able to leave their hotel rooms until their arrival saliva tests came back negative.

But she got out unscathed and it's clear that for both the politicians and the businesspeople on the trip, getting back face-to-face was pretty important. A Zoom meeting is fine for the formal stuff, but all the other things are important too - Ardern noted her dinner with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida went an hour over time, something that will never happen with a Zoom call.

Singapore a bit of a bore

The Singapore leg of the trip suffered from being a touch too TedX talky. In a city-state awash with beautiful views of skyscrapers and jungles, many of the events were in corporate function rooms that might as well have been Auckland. And the content wasn't much better: The first event of the trip was a roundtable on disruption and sustainability with a Q+A session where no one wanted to ask a question until Ardern herself stepped in to break the silence.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Prime Minister Lee of Singapore. During her visit she had a new variant of orchid named after her – Ardern.

Her bilateral meeting with Singaporean did not offer the travelling journalists much other policy content to feast on. We are already close countries with a recently-upgraded free trade deal, so there was little to add to the relationship other than a vague “pillar" about collaborating on climate change. The joint press conference afterwards was a bit more interesting, as Lee was able to make clear

Still, it's a relationship worth keeping an eye on. Singapore is the hub that a fifth of New Zealand exports go through, and many of its tourists come in from. The beautiful carved doorway which Ardern unveiled in Singapore's swanky Gardens by the Bay will be a reminder to those visiting Singapore that the land of the long white cloud is just one flight away. The memorandum of understanding on sustainable aviation is unlikely to deliver a green way to make that visit any time soon, but it’s worth trying.

Making sure Tokyo doesn’t drift

New Zealand has a long relationship with Japan that has ebbed and flowed.

Anyone who has visited the tourism infrastructure in the South Island knows the older placards feature Japanese script, while the newer ones are in Chinese.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took part in a traditional sake barrel breaking event in Tokyo, Japan.

In the last few years, New Zealand's position on China has slowly hardened away from the very dovish position that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) held in the earlier 2010s.

We are not in the hard-line rhetorical position that Australia and the United States are, but we are repositioning a bit, with both politicians and businesspeople keen to make sure we are not quite so economically reliant on a country that is not a democracy and is increasingly assertive in our neighbourhood. This was underlined by the security deal China signed with the Solomon Islands this week, that New Zealand is deadset against.

The relationship with Japan has been stepped up as New Zealand has repositioned on China. Japan’s got a lot more in common with New Zealand than just earthquakes: We are both parliamentary democracies with a deep security relationship with the US but a deep economic relationship with China.

The Trans-Pacific Trade Pact (TPP) was a conscious decision to rebalance that economic reliance on China towards the US, but the domestic opposition to the TPP in the US means it had ended up just making New Zealand and Japan closer.

This slowly-improving relationship will be re-energised by trips like this, Capie said.

Japan’s commercial events were immediately far more compelling than they had been in Singapore.

1 NEWS The Prime Minister attended her first event in Tokyo this morning.

Ardern helped open the $750m kiwifruit season at an utterly Japanese event, organised by Kiwi company Zespri. As sombre chamber music played Zespri’s huge and very cute mascots swayed in unison, in a delightful scene that could be placed into any Studio Ghibli film, and was soon picked up in the local and international media.

Later in the day Ardern piggy-backed onto a Toyota announcement about hydrogen cars in Auckland and got to hit open a barrel of sake several times for the local cameras – the equivalent of cutting a ribbon here. As she placed her mask in her pocket minutes later to talk to New Zealand media, Ardern said it would be stored there “along with my dignity”.

But these colourful scenes belied a much more serious political meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday night. Unlike in Singapore, Ardern emerged with a concrete bit of policy - an agreement to share classified intelligence information with each other, all the way up to “top secret”.

The pair's joint-statement also mentioned continuing military cooperation between the two countries, commitments to the rules-based order, and criticisms of China, both directly and indirectly.

This win comes ahead of what will be a very busy May for New Zealand’s foreign policy. Ardern is off to the US in late-May, and her visit will come soon after US President Joe Biden visits Japan, where he is likely to lay out the new “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” the US has been talking up as a replacement for its involvement in TPP.

Some very crucial decisions about where New Zealand sits between the two superpowers of the US and China will likely be made.

None of these wins or decisions will bring Ardern much political juice back home. These are relationships that change at a glacial pace, with tiny wins along the way that the public pay little attention to. But that doesn’t mean these trips aren't worth it. This one certainly was.