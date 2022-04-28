Government pumps $1.4 billion into Auckland, to prepare more land for housing

Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced funding of $1.4 billion for infrastructure projects in Auckland.

The funding came from the Government’s $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund, which was focused on paying for infrastructure to allow greater residential developments.

Woods was scheduled to speak to reporters in Mt Roskill, Thursday morning, alongside Auckland Mayor Phil​ Goff.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Housing Minister Megan Woods at the announcement of funding of $1.4 billion to allow the construction of about 16,000 houses.

The funding announced on Thursday would pay for infrastructure and land decontamination in the Auckland suburbs of Mt Roskill, Māngere, Tāmaki, Oranga and Northcote.

The land would be used for public and private housing.

In a statement, Woods said: “This work will allow for the replacement of around 4000 Kāinga Ora homes past their use-by date, 2000 additional Kāinga Ora homes, as well as 10,000 additional affordable and market homes to be built and available for purchase.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff speaks during the announcement.

The infrastructure spend would be on crown-owned land, Woods said.

It included work to decontaminate 62.8sq hectares of land Mt Roskill, 90sq hectares of land at Tāmaki, and 68ha in Māngere.