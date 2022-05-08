Government pumps $562m into police, promising one cop per 480 people, more support to stop ramraiding

The Government has announced a major funding injection for police, including for training more officers.

The Government will spend an extra $562m on police over the next four years – promising to keep a ratio of one cop for every 480 people.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi made the announcement as part of a wider law and order pre-Budget package on Sunday morning.

It comes as ramraids have gained significant national media attention, despite an overall drop in youth crime.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police Minister Poto Williams and Minister for Children Kelvin Davis have announced a major boost for police ahead of the Budget.

Much of the money is focused on firearms, with $208m being spent establishing a new Firearms Business Unit within police, that will oversee the new Firearms Register.

READ MORE:

* Frontline police nationwide encounter guns on the job about five times a day

* Assault weapons seized, arrests made in raids on Mongols motorcycle gang

* NZ criminals shift to bigger guns



Around $185m will be spent rolling out the controversial “tactical response model” nationwide, which sees more dog units and regularly-uniformed officers with faster access to guns.

And $94.5m will be spent directly on organised crime.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police Minister Poto Williams said the Government wants to maintain an ongoing ratio of one police officer to every 480 New Zealanders.

The Government has also signalled that it wishes to fund more support to protect vulnerable businesses from ramraiding out of the proceeds of crime fund – but this funding is not actually included in the package as it stands.

Faafoi said ministers would meet on the ram-raiding issue on Monday.

The wider law and order package also featured just under $200m for programmes aimed at stopping the “cycle of crime” and 518 more rehabilitation staff in prisons.

Williams said the Government had delivered 1411 new frontline police since being elected and was on track to meet the 1800 goal by the end of the year. This was for net new police officers.

“Our first priority is increasing the number of police on the frontline. When we took office, turning around declining police numbers was our number one priority.

George Heard/Stuff Tactical response units will be rolled out nationwide.

“Once we achieve our goal of an extra 1800 police officer later this year we will ensure numbers don’t fall away again by maintaining an ongoing ratio of one police officer to every 480 New Zealanders,” Williams said.

“Under National we saw police numbers fall away as new officers weren’t hired when police retired. And when we came into office that ratio was standing at one police officer for every 548 Kiwis.”

She said more money would be on the way to protect potentially ram-raided businesses, but this cash is not actually in the announced package.

“We will be taking action to combat the recent rise in ramraids. Similar to the process that supported the installation of a thousand fog cannons in retail outlets, we will help high-risk businesses protect themselves from ram-raiders,” Poto Williams said.

Davis said the reduction in the prison population by about 3000 since 2017 was a sign of success.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Mark Mitchell said more money wouldn’t help.

“The majority of offenders have previously been in jail so if we want less crime, we must have less reoffending,” Davis said.

“The prison population has been safely reduced in the past five years through a rehabilitation approach and that will continue through funding in the Budget for an additional 518 FTE Corrections roles over the next four years.”

National: More money won’t help

National’s police spokesman Mark Mitchell said the increase in funds wouldn’t lead to tougher sentences for offenders.

“Until Labour gets real about crime and starts sending the message from top that gangs and the misery they peddle are not welcome in New Zealand, Kiwis shouldn’t expect much to change,” Mitchell said.

“When the message from the top is that there won’t be serious consequences, offenders feel emboldened to go out and commit crime. Ram raids are now occurring almost daily and we’ve got dairy owners staying awake all night in fear that they’re going to be hit next, some for the second or third time.”