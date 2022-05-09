Climate change Minister James Shaw confirms sinking lid of emissions budgets

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has released the first three emissions budgets – binding targets for the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The sinking lids aim to steadily reduce emissions to meet the country’s overall goal of zero net emissions by 2050.

Shaw is releasing the budgets ahead of the Emissions Reduction Plan, which will be revealed next Monday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw confirmed the sinking lid of emissions budgets on Monday morning.

Shaw said he had consulted on the budgets with every party in Parliament as they would need to span multiple governments.

He hoped that by releasing the budgets ahead of his plan to actually enact them, then other political parties would have a chance to put their views on the record. That way the parties could disagree with the path to reaching the goal, but not necessarily with the goal itself.

If followed, the first budget would see New Zealand emit 290 megatonnes over 2022-25 – an average of 72.4 megatonnes a year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clime Change Minister James Shaw said he had consulted with other parties on the budgets.

The next budget would cover 2026-2030, with an average of 61 megatonnes per year.

Finally, budget 3 would cover 2031-2035, with an average of 48 megatonnes a year.

The budgets represent a stepped reduction in emissions.

The second budget represents a drop of almost 20% on those annual emissions, and the third a drop of around 35%.

The budgets are broadly similar to what the Climate Change Commission recommended for the first three budgets - exactly matching it for the first budget, coming in slightly higher for the second budget, and slightly lower for the third.

“The emissions budgets are a sinking lid on our emissions, the stepping stones by which we begin the next stage of our journey to net-zero,” Shaw said.

“This framework was designed to give New Zealand a much-needed sense of certainty and predictability to future climate change policy.”

He said Parliament would hold a debate on the budgets on Thursday, which would give parties a chance to put their views on each budget on record.

Shaw told media after his speech he had consulted with every party in Parliament on the budgets and had made a change the proposed budgets at around the same time as the consultation.

However, he would not confirm if this change was a result on the consultation.

National said it supported the budgets while ACT and the Māori Party oppose them – for different reasons.

The Māori Party do not believe they go far enough whil ACT believe the Emissions Trading Scheme can do the job.