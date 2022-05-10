Government sanctions 'troll farm' spreading propaganda justifying Russia invasion

The Government has announced sanctions to target people committing cyber warfare, including propagandists spreading "lies" to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Eight Russia-based individuals and entities involved in Russia President Vladimir Putin’s campaign of disinformation, as well as cyberattacks on Ukraine, will be affected.

They include a notorious “troll farm” and the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Tuesday's sanctions were New Zealand's first sanctions focused on Russia's cyber activity and reflected the Government's "complete rejection" of Putin’s narrative.

She said cyberspace was being used by Putin as a weapon to hobble Ukrainian infrastructure, and also to attempt to mislead the international community.

“President Putin’s propaganda machine is in full swing, spreading lies and false information to justify Russia’s illegal invasion.

"Ukrainians have also been subject to relentless cyberattacks by Russia in an attempt to further degrade their infrastructure and disrupt their lives.”

The Government has been announcing sanctions against Russia since the invasion began on a near-weekly basis.

Mahuta said last week a “full suite” of sanctions had now been placed on more than 400 Russian leaders, oligarchs, and their family members, that had at a minimum been banned from travelling to New Zealand previously.

A further 170 politicians that make up the upper house of Russia’s parliament had been placed on the sanctions list on May 3, and six defence companies and organisations which had contributed to Russia’s war against Ukraine were added.

The Government two weeks ago targeted major banks and financial institutions in Russia.

Russia has retaliated against New Zealand’s sanctions, which include a 35% tariff on all Russian imported goods.

The Kremlin in April “blacklisted" 130 New Zealanders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians from all political parties, the Governor-General, and military and spy chiefs, barring them from travelling to Russia.