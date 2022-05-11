Hygiene theatre: Parliament still cleaning doorhandles, despite mounting evidence it doesn't combat Covid-19

There’s an urgent need for a big change in messaging as health officials deal with Omicron cases in the community, Otago University’s Amanda Kvalsvig says.

Parliament is continuing to ask cleaning staff to wipe down hundreds of doorhandles almost daily, despite evidence that it does nothing to combat the spread of Covid-19.

It’s a striking example of what experts have called “hygiene theatre” – measures supposedly designed to reduce transmission of Covid-19 that don’t actually help.

And Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said the service was considering making the practice permanent.

Early in the pandemic, surface cleaning was widely encouraged, as experts were still learning about how exactly Covid-19 spread.

Since then, Parliamentary Services cleaners have been seen almost every day wiping down doorhandles around the complex, and the handles on elevators and travellators and lift buttons.

But in the years since, research has shown that transmission generally happens through aerosols in the air or direct droplets, with very little evidence of any danger from surfaces.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Michael Baker said there had been an over-emphasis on surfaces throughout the pandemic.

University of Otago professor Michael Baker said the idea of cleaning surfaces had been over-emphasised through the pandemic.

“As far as I know there is no documented examples of someone getting infected from a contaminated surface, anywhere,” Baker said.

“It's hard to tell people to stop doing things... there is a term, ‘hygiene theatre’, being seen to be doing something.”

A late-2021 metastudy in Science of The Total Environment found surface transmission had not been demonstrated, while a 2022 study found there was perhaps a one in 100,000 risk of being infected from a contaminated surface – roughly 1000 times the risk of contaminated air.

The journal Nature asked in an early-2021 editorial why so many around the world were still focusing on surface “deep cleans” – when improving ventilation was a far better solution to stop infections.

The Ministry of Health put out an advisory in 2021 emphasising that aerosol transmission was the main worry when combatting Covid-19.

Stuff put this evidence to Parliamentary Services, asking why so much resource was going towards cleaning doorhandles when Parliament had upgraded its air conditioning or installed CO2 monitors in many rooms.

Gonzalez-Montero said Parliamentary Services were “happy” with the measures and had received good feedback on them.

“We have been happy with the new measures and have had positive feedback from many areas. We are currently considering making some or all of them permanent – not for Covid specifically – but as they make the precinct a cleaner more sanitary environment,” he said.

He said upgrading the air conditioning was more expensive than the risk of Covid-19 transmission justified, however.

“Upgrading our HVAC system across the Parliamentary Precinct to a level where Covid particles are filtered out is a major piece of infrastructure work. The work, changes, and cost required to produce a sterile environment are not commensurate with the risks involved.

“Parliament has purchased some CO2 monitors and these are currently being used on a trial basis.”

National’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said it was ridiculous Parliament wasn’t following the science.

“The science has evolved. Our practice should evolve with it,” Bishop said.

“It’s not just Parliament in fairness – it’s heaps of organisations saying they are doing ‘deep cleans’.

“We should definitely be looking at making sensible improvements around ventilation. We should stop doing stuff that doesn’t make a difference and costs quite a bit.”

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said he would leave the discussion to the experts.