Immigration overhaul: Government introduces 'fast-track' to residency for some migrants - but with hefty pay requirement

The immigration minister announces new 'Green List', which intends to simplify migrants' applications and pathways to residence.

The Government has announced a major rebalancing of the immigration system, aimed at making it easier for some migrants to get residency – if they are paid well.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced the changes in a speech to BusinessNZ on Wednesday afternoon, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also brought forward full border reopening dates to July 31.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said New Zealand would not go back to relying on “cheap” migrant labour.

Faafoi said New Zealand would not return to relying on low-skilled and low-paid migrants.

“New Zealand cannot return to pre-pandemic trends that saw us overly reliant on growing numbers of lower-skilled workers and resulted in the increased exploitation of migrants,” Faafoi said.

The changes will mean those wishing to hire migrants for most roles will need to pay them the median wage – currently $27.76 an hour.

There will be some exemptions to this pay requirement but those jobs will still have to pay far more than the minimum wage of $21.20.

None of the changes affect current visa holders, and existing work visa holders and their families will get a six-month extension.

123RF Hospitality workers will be exempted from the median wage requirement – but will still have to be paid $25 an hour, well above the minimum wage.

The changes include a new process for accredited employers to get skilled migrants into New Zealand and get them residency immediately. Some of the jobs included in the straight to residence pathway are electrical engineers, surveyors, industrial engineers, psychiatrists, general practice doctors, vets and tech managers.

Employers will not need to advertise locally for the jobs and the migrants will be eligible to immediately gain residence, rather than needing to work for a period of time before gaining residence.

This “green list” features a range of jobs including engineers, psychiatrists, doctors, vets and tech workers. You can see a full list at the end of this story.

But these all need to be paid a minimum salary, which will be pegged to the median wage – with higher pay for some roles.

A separate list of occupations will see migrants able to get residence after two years. This list includes nurses, diesel mechanics, teachers, registered plumbers and midwives. You can see a full list at the end of this story.

123RF Doctors will be able to immediately get residency.

All migrants paid at least twice the median wage ($115,480) will be able to apply for residency after two years.

Not all migrants will need to be paid the median wage, however, with hospitality and tourism employers temporarily being exempted.

Instead, those looking to hire people for various roles in these professions will need to pay at least $25 an hour.

Those in the care workforce will also have a lower pay threshold of $25.39 an hour.

Migrant chefs will need a qualification.

Ardern said the changes would ensure that businesses who needed skilled labour they could not find onshore could operate.

“We know a major constraint on business is access to skilled labour. This plan will increase the available pool of labour, while also speeding up our tourism recovery.”

Faafoi said the plan was largely to grow skills in New Zealand, however.

“Our plan is to grow skills at home. Over the past two years, over 190,000 New Zealanders have benefited from Government investment in trades training, including apprenticeships. On Monday we announced an extension to the Apprenticeship Boost scheme which will see a further 38,000 New Zealanders supported into a trade.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Erica Stanford said Labour did not “like” immigration.

“The cornerstone of our rebalance is the new green list which will incentivise and attract high skilled migrants to New Zealand, by providing a new streamlined pathway to residency for those globally hard to fill roles. The list features 85 hard to fill roles, including construction, engineering, trades, health workers and tech.

“Our rebalanced immigration system will be simpler, reducing categories, bringing more online accessibility and streamlining application processes for businesses.”

The Government says applications will be processed within 30 days once an employer is accredited.

Faafoi said the Government had struck agreements with some sectors which needed lower-skilled labour.

“New sector agreements for the care; construction and infrastructure; meat processing; seafood; and seasonal snow and adventure tourism sectors will provide for a short-term or ongoing need for access to lower-paid migrants.

“We have worked closely with businesses on these reforms and understand that for some sectors it will take time to transition away from a reliance on cheap migrant labour."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the immigration changes were broadly positive but came too late.

He also believed that Immigration NZ would not be up to processing visas faster.

National MP and immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford said Labour was overly focused on pushing down migration numbers.

“I do think that Labour don't like immigration, they don't like migrants and they have been focused on pushing down those numbers,” Stanford said.

She said it was fine to have some sort of wage floor for migrants but these should not be so broad brush.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the minimum wage should be sufficient.

Green Party immigration spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March said the reset entrenched discrimination.

"The Government is effectively entrenching a two-tier immigration system: one that rewards high-income migrants while keeping low-waged workers on a precarious and temporary status," Menéndez March said.

"Migrants aren't just economic units to support employers to make a profit. It is grossly unfair to continue to rely on the fruits of migrant workers' labour and at the same time deny them the opportunity to put down roots in their community.”

