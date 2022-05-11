Max Key asks Jacinda Ardern about government debt at Business NZ lunch

Max Key, the property-developer son of former prime minister John Key, questioned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about government debt at a Business NZ lunch but says he has no looming plans to enter politics.

Ardern, speaking by video link, announced major changes to immigration and the border’s reopening before attendees were able to ask questions.

Key, whose father led the National Government of 2008 to 2016, asked whether it was fair the “big buildup of government debt from all the borrowing ... will have to be repaid by New Zealanders”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Max Key, son of former PM John Key, asks PM Jacinda Ardern a question about intergenerational debt.

Ardern responded to Key with a defence of her Government's fiscal record and said New Zealand’s debt was low relative to other countries.

“The level of debt that we have taken on relative to GDP [gross domestic product] and where we sit now is somewhat akin to those increases we saw in the aftermath of the GFC [global financial crisis] when prime minister Key was in the role,” she said.

“You could argue that in fact the economic crisis we have experienced ... could have been worse.”

Max Key, who is the director of Stonewater Key Capital, later said he was concerned about the impact government debt would have on future generations.

“I just worry for New Zealanders like my age, you know, what happens to the next 20 years, because there is a lot of debt mounting,” he said.

“Her comparison was 2009 to the GFC. You know, that was some of the worst economic crisis that we had seen for a long time.”

Key said he did not have any plans to follow his father into politics.

“For now I am just focusing on property but maybe one day.”