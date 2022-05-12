Housing ministers commission half of the 1000 homes promised for Māori

Associate Housing Minister Peeni Henare has announced projects across the motu to build Māori housing.

The Government has approved funding for 528 of the 1000 homes it promised for iwi Māori.

In Budget 2021, the Government committed $730 million for Māori housing developments – including a $380 million promise to build 1000 homes. The rest of the money was to be used to repair 700 existing homes, and build infrastructures to support 2700 houses.

A Government spokesperson said the $380 million housing construction programme was scheduled to run across four years.

On Wednesday, housing ministers Megan Woods and Peeni Henare announced $55 million in funding to build 150 houses in Tairāwhiti.

The ministers said the National Iwi Chairs Forum had suggested the Government partner with Toitū Tairāwhiti to deliver Māori housing on the East Coast.

Jane Matthews/Stuff Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson and Associate Housing Minister Peeni Henare sign the $58m agreement between the Government and Ka Uruora in Taranaki.

That announcement followed a similar project in Taranaki, with $58 million funded to Ka Uruora​ to build 172 new homes.

Ka Uruora is a financial and housing service, established by various iwi across Taranaki, inlcuding Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāruahine, and Taranaki Iwi. It partners with banks and construction firms to help more Māori own their own home.

Henare, the associate minister for housing, said funding iwi housing initiatives ensured Māori could stay connected to their whenua.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said funding for Māori housing was vital, following “a lack of investment for many years”.

He said it was also important to ensure Māori in cities had access to housing, and that tangata whenua in urban areas were supported.

Henare said these two announcements would be the “first of many” for more Māori housing, as part of the Government Maihi Ka Ora, National Māori Housing Strategy.

There have been similar developments commissioned in areas such as Motueka and Whanganui.