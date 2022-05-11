In a rare move, Greens abstain from voting on disputed Treaty settlement

Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere told Parliament her party would abstain from the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-a-Rua Settlement Bill vote.

The Green Party has abstained from voting on the controversial Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Settlement Bill, after the Waitangi Tribunal urged the Crown to pause the settlement.

There are multiple concerns with the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-a-Rua Settlement Bill, which have been litigated at the Waitangi Tribunal and are now making their way through a Supreme Court process.

While lawyers discuss those issues, the Green Party urged the Crown to reconsider its handling of the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-a-Rua Settlement Bill.

Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Elizabeth Kerekere​ told Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-a-Rua they had her full support, but said her party could not support this bill at first reading.

READ MORE:

* Wairarapa iwi not connected to the land under dispute, Raukawa tells Supreme Court

* Supreme Court hears appeal over how tikanga is assessed by the Waitangi Tribunal

* Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa $115m deed of settlement a 'significant milestone'



Nonetheless, the bill passed on Wednesday with 109 votes in support.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Rawiri Waititi says he hopes concerns with this settlement will be worked through at the select committee.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said his party would support the bill at its first reading, with the hope of hearing these concerns during the select committee process.

He said all Treaty settlements were “heated”.

“Those factions this process creates among our own people are typical of Western democracy, which aims to divide, rule and conquer. I feel sorry for all iwi who have to go through this process,” he said.

However, Kerekere​ said this settlement presented concerns “greater than usual”.

She said the Crown should not dismiss the concerns of the Waitangi Tribunal, and its call for Parliament to reconsider if the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-a-Rua negotaitors truly had the backing of all those it claimed to represent.

She said her concern was not with Ngāti Kahungunu, but with the process the Crown had followed in negotiating this settlement.

“We do not have the right to undermine or determine the whakapapa of other iwi, we should never look to undermine the tino rangatiratanga of any of them,” she said.

In November, the Waitangi Tribunal issued a decision saying this settlement should not proceed to Parliament in its current form. It said the Crown should, at least, wait for litigation at the Supreme Court to conclude.

It said, “overall the settlement process here was not fair, and did not comply with the principles of the Treaty”.

The settlement was worth $115 million. A deed of settlement was signed in October, making way for the bill to make its way to Parliament. Having passed its first reading, it would go before the Māori Affairs Select Committee for public submissions.