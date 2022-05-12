Grant Robertson defends 'hands-on' Budget, saying suspending health reforms wouldn't make petrol cheaper

Grant Robertson told a business breakfast he would not be taking his foot off the gas to ignore long-term challenges.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Budget 2022 will be the first of a “new normal” following the “crisis” budgets of the Covid-19 era.

But despite the crisis receding Robertson told a business breakfast on Thursday he would not be taking his foot off the gas to ignore long-term challenges – particularly New Zealand’s fragmented health system.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson said health spending was still key, even with high inflation.

He said halting this kind of spending would not suddenly make petrol cheaper.

Robertson is delivering his fifth Budget next Thursday, and delivered a speech previewing it in Wellington.

“Budget 2022 will be about health. It will be about setting up a national health system that can meet the needs of our nation,” Robertson said, referring to the Government’s plan to abolish the District Health Board (DHB) system and create a national health service.

“The quality of healthcare and the availability of specialists differs from region to region. The system is fragmented and inefficient, with management structures too often getting in the way of the best approach to care. Prioritising issues at a national level, as we had to do with Covid-19, is extremely difficult while working across numerous DHBs.”

He defended the need to focus on this and other long-term challenges like climate change despite the high-inflation environment, which National has blamed on government spending.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson is delivering his fifth Budget next Thursday.

“If we decided against reforming our health system, we would not see lower petrol prices; we would just have both high petrol prices and a health system that was not set up to meet our needs.”

“Too often, the New Zealand economy has been run along those lines. Investment has been turned on and off in response to short term considerations.”

He said the Government would be keeping in mind capacity constraints and the inflationary outlook with its fiscal policy however.

“The spending that we provided to support the economy through Covid-19 was time-limited. Government spending as a percentage of GDP is about the same as after the GFC, and is set to reduce over the coming years.”

“We need to be conscious of the fact that the economy is experiencing capacity constraints, Skilled labour is scarce in a range of areas.”

The speech comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi unveiled New Zealand's new reopening dates and immigration settings on Wednesday.

The speech comes ahead of both the Budget, and the country’s first emission reduction plan which will be unveiled by James Shaw next Monday.