New Zealand records net loss of migrants for second straight year

The immigration minister announces new 'Green List', which intends to simplify migrants' applications and pathways to residence.

More people decided to migrate away from New Zealand than to it in the year to March.

The move came as New Zealand's borders more fully opened with no isolation requirements, meaning anyone who leaves will be able to come back without having to get a managed isolation spot.

ACT leader David Seymour hit out saying the figures represented the start of a wider brain drain.

But Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said they would turn around soon thanks to the migration changes he has just announced.

Stats NZ revealed the provisional figure on Thursday, the highest net loss of migrants since 2012.

Just over 53,000 people migrated from New Zealand in the year to March 2022, while 46,000 arrived.

This led to a net loss of 7300, the highest since 2012 when the loss was 15,700.

The year to March 2021 had also seen a net loss, but it was much smaller – 1700.

These net losses have not erased a record high net of migrants in the year ending March 2020, when a record 184,900 people arrived in New Zealand and just 93,200 left, leading to a net gain of 91,700.

Seymour said Kiwis were “flying the coup” (sic) in a statement.

“Labour’s lock ‘em down, lock ‘em out, borrow, print and spend approach to Covid-19 has contributed to the lowest net migration level since the tail-end of the GFC,” Seymour said.

“Kiwis are finding it difficult to make ends meet and are heading offshore for a better chance of getting ahead in life.”

National’s immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford agreed, saying the figures were a vindication of wider National Party arguments.

”We've had the longest queues in history for residents. We’ve kept migrants apart from their families. We've shifted the goalposts on them and now they're voting with their feet and they're leaving and it'd be very difficult to attract new ones,” Stanford said.

Stats NZ data showed there was a massive increase in border crossings over March and April as the borders opened.

Faafoi said migration had been restricted because of the closed border but that had changed.

“We’re seeing things free up. People are starting to leave because other borders are opening up as well. Which is why it’s a good thing to make sure that we are opening up.”

The Government announced it would bring forward the full border reopening to the end of July on Wednesday, and Faafoi announced a suite of immigration policy changes.

“We've got some incentives there for our businesses to go out and say to people that: ‘If you wanted to come to New Zealand, we can offer you a well-paid job, a great country and also some certainty around residence,’” Faafoi said.