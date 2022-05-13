Racism in Tauranga makes it 'unsafe' to enter by-election, Māori Party says

Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson says safety concerns mean the party won’t contest the Tauranga by-election.

Te Pāti Māori says it considered standing a candidate in the Tauranga by-election, but opted not to over concerns about safety and racism in the region.

Party president Che Wilson said racism and hate speech in Tauranga made it a “safety issue” for the party to participate in the upcoming by-election.

“The first hate-speech conviction and the belittling of te reo Māori at a public event took place in Tauranga, even our co-leaders have been the recipient of threats and hate speech by Tauranga residents,” he said, in a statement.

“By standing in the by-election, we would be consciously sending our people into an unsafe environment and can only imagine how hard this is for our whanaunga and iwi of Tauranga Moana.”

Te Pāti Māori laid a complaint with police last year after videos surfaced on YouTube of a man calling for violence against Māori. A 44-year-old man from Tauranga was convicted for inciting hatred against Māori, by publishing videos which included death threats and called for white supremacists to target marae.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF National's Sam Uffindell launched his campaign for the Tauranga by-election on Saturday May 7, 2022.

There have also been reported incidents of racism at political events in Tauranga.

In May last year, The Bay of Plenty Times filmed a crowd of Ratepayers' Alliance members shouting at a woman for starting their meeting with a short mihi. They shouted “speak English”, and “we don’t want to hear that”.

The National and ACT parties criticised the Māori Party, accusing it of painting the entire city with the same brush.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the party was “typecasting” Tauranga as racists. The party’s Tauranga candidate, Cameron Luxton, said the Māori Party should be “ashamed”.

“When that sort of slander is thrown against a whole town, it’s not right,” he said.

“We’ve had media [coverage] about small racist events, but to blow that up as a representative sample of a whole group of people is wrong.”

National Party candidate Sam Uffindell​ said it was “a shame” Te Pāti Māori wasn’t standing a candidate.

Tommy Kapai, who runs social agency Te Tuinga Whānau in central Tauranga, said that he was disappointed that there would not be a Māori Party candidate to vote for in the by-election, but that he understands the reasoning,

“I think they are keeping their powder dry for the general election,” he said.

Kapai’s agency is welcoming Rawiri Waititi, co-leader of Te Pāti Māori, to Tauranga next week. Waititi is the MP for Waiariki – a Māori electorate covering Tauranga.

Kapai said more work needed to be done in the city to bring people together.

Māori Party president Che Wilson said Tauranga Moana was “an amazing place”, but said it was not safe for Te Pāti Māori to campaign there.

“The race card will mean that Māori will be used by some as a political football and we are unwilling to expose our people to that rubbish,” he said.

The last time the Māori Party stood a candidate in Tauranga was in 2017. Their candidate, Joseph James Borell, attracted 267 votes.

Wilson said this year’s by-election, which followed Simon Bridges’ resignation, could have been an opportunity for Te Pāti Māori to promote its policies.